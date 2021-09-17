5 Careers Perfect for You if You are a People Person

Being a people person means that you'll be better at certain tasks than other people are. If you know how to use this properly, it will become a serious asset while picking the right career path. This will allow you to make money doing something you feel comfortable with and feeling fulfilled every step of the way.

You also need to understand that being an empath and a people person has its own set of emotional baggage. For instance, an empath is more likely to take things personally and get affected by things that happen to other people. Also, there are some jobs that deplete empaths and cause them more harm than good. So, making the right choice can make a huge difference.

Here are the top five suggestions.

1. Personal Trainer

Being a personal trainer is an incredibly responsible job that requires you to have a number of developed people skills. Sure, the fact that they're determined to hire a professional trainer and willing to pay for their services already proves that there's some determination on their part. However, it is the job of the trainer to lead them through the process. You need to help them understand what they're getting into, what the end results are going to be, and when they can expect them.

On top of this, you're responsible for their mental wellbeing (extreme training conditions can be quite psychologically taxing). Second, you need to have at least a basic understanding of several different fields. You need to understand nutrition, basics sports physio, and much more. Other than this, seeing as how motivation in professional sports is far from simple, reading a book or two about this might help you out immensely.

2. Nurse

There are plenty of reasons to become a nurse. This ranges from your willingness to help people with their health and needs, all the way to finding an industry whose job market won't diminish anytime soon. The thing is that here you have a variety of work environments that will help you pivot if you ever feel bored in this field. This is a job that makes a difference and a job where you can see the fruits of your labor on a daily basis.

Also, you have so many great training options in order to gain further specialization. For instance, other than just finding a nursing school, you could find a way to earn a first aid and CPR certificate online. This way, you will prepare yourself much better for specific career challenges. Keep in mind that a nurse can specialize in first aid, elder care, etc. It all comes down to your career interests and opportunities. A registered nurse can make a decent living and you can do this by helping others. it's a win-win scenario if there ever was one.

3. Psychotherapist

A psychotherapist is someone who can actively help people feel better about themselves, someone with knowledge and experience to help people in need. This requires one to have a sense of empathy, listening and communication skills, critical thinking, and boundary-setting abilities. Keep in mind that it's not easy to become a psychotherapist. You need a certificate and some formal training. While a career counselor or a consultant may work unlicensed, a psychotherapist cannot.

So, what are the perks of this career path? First of all, there's something incredibly gratifying about helping people learn about themselves. Second, you have a way to change the world for the better by teaching people how to avoid casting unnecessary stigmas on things. You get to see growth first-hand. Every time one of your clients makes a huge step forward, you will get to see the fruit of your labor. This alone is a concept that cannot be valued high enough.

4. Artist

Being an artist means being able to create something new out of nothing. Art requires courage and proper art allows you to show other people the world in a completely new light. The best thing about being an artist in the 21st century is your ability to monetize your art in so many different ways. Just a couple of decades ago, self-publishing was impossible. Today, you can do so via platforms like Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. You can also sell photography or even sell your arts and crafts items online.

Keep in mind, however, that the creative part is still as important as it ever was. You need to produce a piece of art and there's never a guarantee that it will pay off. This means that you need to be willing to take a risk, which requires you to believe in your art. Until you reach commercial success, however, it might be better to have a contingency plan in the form of an alternative source of income.

5. Sales

One of the most interesting things you need to keep in mind is that while sales aren't necessarily the first thing that pops to mind, they are definitely something that requires empathy. You see, in order to make people buy something, you need to make them want it first. You're selling them an idea and in order for this to work, you need to understand what makes them tick. This is impossible without a high level of empathy.

The best thing about this line of work is that it's challenging and, if you're paid on commission, it is incredibly easy to get all the motivation you need. When comparing this to the idea of being a professional artist, the difference is huge, yet, both are great for those who are considering themselves to be great around people.

In conclusion

In the end, being a people person is a position on a spectrum, not a yes/no condition. Other than this, it is just one of your personality traits, not your entire personality. This means that in order to find the job you need, you should consider more than just whether you're good with people. To make the long story short, there's no such thing as a perfect job for empaths (or those good with people), there are jobs that are good for you or not so good in your particular case.