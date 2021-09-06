sciencewr.com
Tips for Coping with Anxiety

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Sep 06, 2021 11:24 AM EDT
If you deal with an anxiety disorder, there are several things that might trigger an episode, including stressful family situations, giving a presentation, or having a stressful work meeting. While people have different triggers, the important thing is to identify them so you can cope with your anxiety. Identifying triggers can take some self-reflection, but it's a good idea to learn how to deal with them when they do occur.

Using Medication

During big moments, such as your triggers, it is a good idea to consider using your beta blocker prescription as needed. It can help you keep your nerves at bay so you can focus on the situation at hand. Professionals trust these prescriptions to control racing heart, shaking hands, and other symptoms of nerves. If you are interested in learning how propranolol inhibits the effects of the stress hormone, you can start your online visit with the medical team.

Try Changing Your Diet

If you decide to change your diet or take some supplements, it might help in the long run. Certain types of supplements or nutrients might help reduce your anxiety. For example, it's often a good idea to try omega-3 fatty acids, lemon balm, and green tea. If you are not getting enough of these things in your diet already, you might want to look into taking supplements.

If you are already taking some medications, you will want to check with your health care provider before using supplements, as these can sometimes interact with medications. And it can take a bit of time before your body is starting to run on the nutrition provided by the newer foods and herbs. Understand that any diet change will require time and dedication. Sticking to your plan will help you see the best results. Same as you might use your smartphone to save money, you can use tech to help you in your quest to change your diet as well. There are several apps available that you elicit to provide tips, help track goals, and even connect with like-minded people for support and a sense of community.

Learning Your Triggers

You can identify the things that make you feel anxious either by yourself or by using a therapist. Sometimes, they are apparent, such as caffeine, smoking, or drinking too much. But they might not always be so apparent. For example, if you experience long-term stressors in your life, such as financial issues or work stress, it can take longer to figure that out. Think about whether it is the situation, a due date, or a specific person. You might need to have some extra support, such as the help of friends or therapy. And once you have identified the trigger, you should try to avoid being exposed to it whenever possible.

Try a Quick Fix

You might look for a quick fix as well, such as questioning your thought pattern. Negative thoughts can start to form in your mind and distort the situation's severity. Instead, try to challenge your fears and determine how you can get control back. You can also practice deep breathing exercising. Try to breathe in for several seconds and then exhale for several seconds. Repeat this for a total of about five minutes. When you help your breath even out, you can help your heart rate slow down, allowing you to feel calmer.

