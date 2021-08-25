How Recycling Can Be Lucrative for Dentists

It is well-known that centuries of scientific research have gone into providing the exceptional dental care offered today. What most patients may not realize, however, is that dentists can also benefit from another type of scientific work: metallurgy or, more specifically, the recycling of metals.

How Does Recycling Metal Relate to Dentists?

While dentists do not require expertise in working with metals themselves, they can find a lucrative source of income when partnering with a company specializing in this field. The reason for this is that there are many precious metals commonly used in the restoration of teeth that are also frequently discarded.

What is Dental Scrap?

To better understand how recycling metals figures into the working of a dental practice, it is crucial to understand what dental scrap is and how it is made. Sometimes, when a dentist performs restorations on a patient, it is necessary to remove pre-existing dental components already present in their teeth. Some of these might include:

Fillings

Dental Crowns

Bridges

Buttons

Inlays or Onlays

Clasps

For the patient, these materials are no longer needed and become mere waste products. While patients are initially offered the option to keep the scraps from their prior restoration work, they are often left in the treatment room. At this point, a dentist has a choice about whether to discard this material or contact a company like Muzeumdental.com to find out how it can be recycled and turned into a monetary value in the process.

Why You Should Recycle Dental Scrap

Anytime a product can be recycled rather than put in a landfill, it presents a positive opportunity to help out mother nature. When the materials that you have to recycle are valuable, the incentive becomes greater.

The reason that dental scrap can be valuable is that so much of the material used in restorations requires the use of precious metals. Common metals found in restoration work includes:

Gold

Silver

Palladium - did you know Palladium is worth than gold per oz?

Platinum

Creating Passive Revenue

While dental scrap is often composed of valuable precious metals, you can't just take it down to your local recycling centre for a refund. That's because separating these metals and refining them into a product that is useful for resale is a complicated process, requiring special equipment and expertise.

The Importance of a Precise Analysis

While some companies that recycle metal scrap insist upon paying dentists before the separating and refining process is complete, those dentists have no way to know whether they got a fair value for their metals. These companies are essentially preying on the less informed and paying for a portion of just the gold value, ignoring the other metals completely. That's why it is essential to find a dental scrap recycling company that can precisely analyze the exact metals that they refine.

Being a responsible dentist isn't just about caring for teeth; it can also mean caring for the environment. When you recycle dental scraps, you'll be supporting the financial stability of your practice while helping to make a positive impact on the earth.

Get in touch with a metal refining company today to find out what they can offer for your discarded restoration materials. And remember always to ensure that you get an analytical report on the outcome.