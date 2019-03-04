How To Lose Weight In A Wheelchair

Losing weight while in a wheelchair need not turn into a struggle. Of course, there are a number of issues that we must address as there are clear limitations when it comes to using exercise to burn off some excess calories.

However, that should never spell doom and gloom.

Instead, in order to lose weight it takes a different approach to the norm. The good news is that it is easier than you may have previously perceived, and that should feel like an enormous relief.

Understanding Calorie Intake

The first thing to do is understand calorie intake. The average adult male should consume in the region of 2500 calories per day while the average female is lower at 2000 calories. It then makes sense that your calorie intake should fall under those limits when in a wheelchair as you are unable to burn off as many calories through activity.

It's all connected to the restricted use of your leg muscles. Having a decrease in muscle mass does then translate into requiring fewer calories to then maintain your own healthy weight.

How To Lose Weight

No matter if you are active or in a wheelchair, the most important thing of all when it comes to losing weight is food more than exercise. In other words, you need to look at what you consume on a daily basis and then seek to have a balanced diet that provides your body with everything it needs.

You should always seek to eat something from the 5 main food groups each day. You might even want to consider checking out the Eatwell Guide for advice on what you should consume.

The obvious thing to state is you need to avoid eating junk food or anything that is processed. Lean meat, your daily quota of fruit and fresh vegetables and a real reduction in the amount of sugar you consume is also advisable.

The Key Approach To Food

The majority of guides will tell you the same thing. You need to act sensibly with your food.

One problem is that recommendations do change over time. For example, while they used to tell us we should eat five portions of fruit and vegetables per day, this has now been increased.

You should also look at eating a minimum of 2 portions of fish per week, and that should include 1 portion which is oily fish. If you feel unsure as to what that is, then think salmon or mackerel and you won't go wrong.

When it comes to dairy, then you want to go for the low-fat options. However, pay close attention to the sugar levels as they can replace fat with sugar so it may not work out as healthy as you think.

You may also wish to consider dropping eating as many things made of simple carbohydrates. That means pasta, things made from white flour and white rice. Instead, replace them with whole grain options as they make you feel more full for longer as they take their time to digest.

Consult A Dietician

While adhering to these well-known approaches to food is important, you should also look at consulting with a dietician on an Invacare hospital bed. This becomes even more important when you have a medical issue that could affect your ability to eat certain foods.

A dietician can produce a tailored plan that will work for you. They can make it very easy to follow and with as little stress as possible. If you do have any other health complaints, then seeking out this professional advice will safeguard you from anything going wrong.

Believe You Can Do It

Finally, one area where people often let themselves down is having a lack of faith in themselves to lose weight. Having a positive mindset is important as it does make a difference. Believing that you can follow a plan and achieve your end goal will spur you on like never before.

Being in a wheelchair may make things harder when it comes to losing weight but it is not impossible. All you require is a sensible approach and know that eating the correct number of calories for your body per day will make a huge difference.

This is not something that will happen overnight. However, your future can look brighter with you at a weight that you feel more comfortable with.