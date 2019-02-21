Consuming garlic and onions may lower colorectal cancer risk

Consumption of allium vegetables--which include garlic, leeks, and onions--was linked with a reduced risk of in colorectal cancer in a study of men and women in China.

In the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology study, 833 patients of colorectal cancer were matched to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area. Demographic and dietary information were collected via face-to-face interviews using a validated food frequency questionnaire. The odds of having colorectal cancer was 79 percent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetable compared with those who consumed low amounts.

"It is worth noting that in our research, there seems to be a trend: the greater the amount of allium vegetables, the better the protection," said senior author Dr. Zhi Li, of the First Hospital of China Medical University. "In general, the present findings shed light on the primary prevention of colorectal cancer through lifestyle intervention, which deserves further in-depth explorations."