What Are The Amazing Uses Of Polyethylene Glycols?

When the substance ethylene glycol polymerizes, it creates units called polyethylene glycols - you may recognize them better by the common term PEGs. They are categorically divided by their molecular weight, with the lightest maintaining a liquid state and the heaviest being solid. The versatile materials can be utilized for a great number of tasks and placed in a variety of chemical formulations. To find out if your business could benefit from polyethylene glycols, see their amazing uses below.

PEGs are known for being highly versatile and very valuable to the industrial field. Features like natural lubricity and water solubility make them ideal for lubricants used to manage and preserve specialized machinery. They are painless to clean up and they won't stain the materials that they may come in contact with, like metal or fabric. They are non-toxic and non-corrosive, so they pose no risk to workplace safety or the organization's equipment.

Many relevant products use polyethylene glycols in their assembly or their formulations - they are often used in paper production for colour stabilizing and commercial cosmetics as moisturizers. Here is a brief list of other potential purposes for PEGs:

Ingredients for soaps and detergents

Inert ingredients in insecticides

Humectants for inks

Anti-static agents for textiles

Plasticizers for ceramics

Mold release agents for rubber

Modifiers in latex paints and shellacs

