What Is The Mysterious Cause Behind Your Headaches?

Dealing with a throbbing headache every once and awhile is nothing to get worried about - it can happen when you forget to wear your prescription glasses or if you drank too much wine the night before. You can take an ibuprofen or acetaminophen to make the throbbing feeling dissipate and go about your day.

The situation gets concerning when you suffer from distracting headaches on a regular basis. In that case, you should try to find out what is causing this problem to crop up so that you can fix it for good.

1. Sleep deprivation

When you lose out on sleep, you will have headaches until you finally decide to lie down and get some shut-eye. If you feel like you are being responsible with your bedtime, you could have an undiagnosed disorder ruining the quality of your rest - obstructive sleep apnea is a common condition that causes people to wake up with headaches.

You can treat this disorder by going to ProfMed Healthcare Solutions to get a continuous positive airway pressure device. The machine uses a face mask to keep your airway from collapsing, causing you to snore or gasp for air. These blockages will momentarily stop oxygen from reaching your brain and they will interrupt your sleep cycle. The seasoned experts can help you find a device, mask and other important accessories - it is the best place to get CPAP equipment to treat your obstructive sleep apnea and to make the morning headaches go away.

2. Dehydration

Along with fatigue and dry mouth, one of the biggest signs of dehydration is experiencing headaches - this is why you should try to gulp a bottle of water before you look to painkillers for relief. You can easily fix this problem by swapping out beverages like juice or pop for cool glasses of water. It's vital that you quench your thirst in moments where your body needs more fluids, like after a strenuous work-out or during a blistering heatwave.

3. Caffeine addiction

This revelation can be especially disheartening for people who turn to coffee as a source of pain relief. It's true that caffeine can cure headaches because it is a vasoconstrictor that can narrow blood vessels and restrict flow - this will effectively lessen the awful feeling of pounding or throbbing.

While caffeine can be a solution, the cups of coffee or cans of energy drinks are likely the root causes of your headaches. When you make a habit of drinking a lot of caffeinated beverages, your tolerance for the stimulant goes up. When you have missed out on your regular dose, your body goes through withdrawal symptoms like headaches and mood swings.

You need to look beyond painkillers as a solution when you are bothered by headaches all of the time. The source of the problem could be much deeper than you think, like a hidden sleep disorder or an unhealthy habit. Instead of popping a pill and getting relief for a day, figure out the origin of your discomfort to stop the trouble altogether.