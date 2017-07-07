Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming China Sun

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Lunar Robots Are Being Tested On Italy’s Mount Etna For Future Space Missions

Sam D
First Posted: Jul 07, 2017 05:17 AM EDT
 Lunar Robot
Experts are testing robots on Mount Etna as part of the ROBOX program.
(Photo : Reuters/YouTube screenshot)

A four-wheeled robot measuring 3 feet in height is currently being tested by the German Aerospace Center on Mount Etna, Italy’s most active volcano. The tests are being conducted in preparation for future missions to the Moon.

According to a Reuters report, the program is called Robotic Exploration of Extreme Environments (ROBEX). It is being carried out with the goal of improving robotic equipment for future use in space. ROBEX has enlisted an international team of experts from the U.S., Britain, Germany and Italy.

The Moon and Mount Etna have an extreme surface and extreme conditions in common. Therefore, testing on this ground meets the actual geological requirements of an actual lunar mission. The researchers feel that the critical components of a mission to the Moon will be tested and validated. The findings will help the research team to gain more insight into the existence and composition of the Moon’s central core.

The experts are also hoping to use the robots to investigate Mount Etna’s depths and gain useful technical information on the seismic movement. The techniques learned on the ongoing mission on Mount Etna will then be used in future missions to the Moon or in the exploration of Mars.

"This is aimed at simulating a future, hypothetical landing mission on the moon or Mars,” volcanologist Boris Behncke said, as Newsmax reported. “They use a lot of robots which are there to transport and install different instruments."

Incidentally, the first of the robotic testing phase is nearly done on the Piano del Lago area of the volcano. This is a desolate region that is struck by strong winds. The next phase will include a network of equipment such as drones and rover robots monitoring seismic activity. This equipment will mimic the ones that will finally be used on the lunar missions.

TagsMount Etna, Lunar Mission, Moon Mission, Lunar Robots, Robotic Exploration of Extreme Environments, ROBEX

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On ...

SpaceX's Dragon Landing Successful; Company Gears Up For Upcoming Moon Mission

SpaceX Announces First Ever Moon Tourism Mission

A Pyrotechnic Display Of Mount Etna, Europe's Largest And Most Active Volcano

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Tesla's Model 3 Is Coming In July

First Production Of Tesla Model 3 Electric Car Unveils This Coming Friday
EPA To Halt Chocolate Fumes Over Chicago

Coco Loko: ‘Snortable’ Chocolate Now Available In The US
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy
Solar Panels

Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Sharks Could Hold Secret To Long Life, Scientists Say
  2. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying The Intelsat 35e Satellite Launches Successfully
  3. A New Study Confirms That Human Emotions Are Affected By Gut Bacteria
  1. Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2
  2. NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
  3. A Cute Giant Panda-Inspired Solar Farm Developed
  4. Update: A Massive Antarctic Ice About The Size Of Delaware Is On The Verge Of Breaking Off
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China Rocket Launch Failure

China Fails To Launch Its Most Powerful Rocket, Will Face Setback In Its Space Program
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Heartburn Drugs May Increase Risk Of Early Death, Study Suggests

Long-Term Use Of These Heartburn Drugs Linked To Shortened Lifespan
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Real Time Analytics