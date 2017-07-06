Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy

Sam D
First Posted: Jul 06, 2017 08:23 AM EDT
 Hypervelocity Stars
Milky Way's fastest stars are hypervelocity stars that are intergalactic runaways.
(Photo : SciShow Space/YouTube screenshot)

The fastest-moving stars in the Milky Way Galaxy are actually runaways from a smaller galaxy in orbit, astronomers have found out. A research team from the University of Cambridge have demonstrated that such fast-moving stars large blue stars, known as hypervelocity stars, originated in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). To date, about 20 hypervelocity stars have been observed -- mostly in the northern hemisphere.

According to a news release by the University of Cambridge, the researchers used computer simulations and data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey to conduct their study. Incidentally, the LMC is a dwarf galaxy in orbit around the Milky Way. Hypervelocity stars escaped from their original home after the explosion of one star in a binary system resulted in the others flying off with such speed that they were able to transcend LMC’s gravity and get absorbed in the Milky Way.

Before making this discovery that has been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the astronomers had thought that hypervelocity stars were expelled from the Milky Way’s center by a supermassive black hole, among other various theories. “Earlier explanations for the origin of hypervelocity stars did not satisfy me,” the paper’s lead author, Douglas Boubert, said. “The hypervelocity stars are mostly found in the Leo and Sextans constellations – we wondered why that is the case.”

Runaway stars that originate in the Milky Way Galaxy do not travel quickly enough to be hypervelocity ones because the latter cannot orbit near enough without the two stars merging. However, a fast-moving galaxy, such as the LMC, can give rise to such fast-moving stars. Incidentally, the LMC has only 10 percent of Milky Way’s mass; therefore, the speedy runaway stars born in this galaxy can leave its gravity. In fact, a researcher likened hypervelocity stars to stars that just jumped out from an express train.

Tagshypervelocity stars, Runaway Stars, Stars, Milky Way, Large Magellanic, LMC

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Gaia Satellite Spots Six Stars Speeding Rapidly In The Milky Way

AI Now Hunts Turbo Stars In Milky Way

Unraveling The Existence Of Two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting One Another ...

Hubble Spots A Fascinating Massive Dead Disk Galaxy

Hubble Captures Stunning Images Of Ultrabright Galaxies

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Tesla's Model 3 Is Coming In July

First Production Of Tesla Model 3 Electric Car Unveils This Coming Friday
EPA To Halt Chocolate Fumes Over Chicago

Coco Loko: ‘Snortable’ Chocolate Now Available In The US
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy
Solar Panels

Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2
  2. The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
  3. NASA To Test Technology To Help Future Human Colonization Of Mars
  1. A New Study Confirms That Human Emotions Are Affected By Gut Bacteria
  2. High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
  3. This Antioxidant Could Slow The Progression Of Multiple Sclerosis, A New Study Reveals
  4. Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China Rocket Launch Failure

China Fails To Launch Its Most Powerful Rocket, Will Face Setback In Its Space Program
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Heartburn Drugs May Increase Risk Of Early Death, Study Suggests

Long-Term Use Of These Heartburn Drugs Linked To Shortened Lifespan
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Real Time Analytics