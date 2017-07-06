Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Coco Loko: ‘Snortable’ Chocolate Now Available In The US

Brooke James
First Posted: Jul 06, 2017 04:52 AM EDT
 EPA To Halt Chocolate Fumes Over Chicago
A box of cocoa bean shells and powder destine for the trash are seen outside the Blommer Chocolate Company. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

A new kind of chocolate gives new meaning to chocolate addiction. Coco Loko, a product that is now available in the United States, is a raw cacao product that gives its consumers "a steady rush of euphoric energy and motivation," admittedly for party-goers who wanted to dance their nights away.

According to The Washington Post, Nick Anderson, the founder of company Legal Lean, said that the high can last from 30 minutes to an hour. It is also said to have an energy-drink like feeling, causing its consumers to feel euphoric but motivated to get things done.

However, the snortable chocolate has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and many expressed concerns regarding the product. One of these is Toby Steele, an ENT from California who told ABC10 that he would not advise his patients to use the product. He said that his biggest concern is that people do not know yet what it could do to the nose and is afraid that loss of smell could be a side effect.

The trend, however, is not new. Anderson said that the idea actually came from Europe. He was doubtful of the product until he tried it himself. This led him to invest $10,000 into creating his own version. It took about two months to come up with a mixture that does not burn too much or has just enough stimulants to work.

While medical practitioners are still cautious of the products, Dr. Andrew Lane, the director of The Johns Hopkins Sinus Center said that he is not very worried about the snortable chocolate becoming a gateway drug. "If you're going to do drugs, you probably don't start with chocolate. Certainly this is better than using an illicit drug," he shared.

For those who want to try Coco Loko, the snortable chocolate is now made available in the U.S. Each 1.25-ounce tin lasts about 10 servings and sells online for $24.99.

TagsCHOCOLATE, snortable chocolate, Coco Loko

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Improve The Brain’s Cognitive Capabilities With Chocolate

Nestle Creates Low-Sugar Chocolate To Curb Diabetes: But It Still Tastes Good

Researchers Use Ultrasound To Check The Quality Of Chocolate

Consuming Chocolate On A Daily Basis Could Reduce The Risk Of Diabetes, Heart ...

Eating Chocolate May Boost Brain Power

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Tesla's Model 3 Is Coming In July

First Production Of Tesla Model 3 Electric Car Unveils This Coming Friday
EPA To Halt Chocolate Fumes Over Chicago

Coco Loko: ‘Snortable’ Chocolate Now Available In The US
Hypervelocity Stars

Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Are Runaway Stars From Another Galaxy
Solar Panels

Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2
  2. The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
  3. NASA To Test Technology To Help Future Human Colonization Of Mars
  1. A New Study Confirms That Human Emotions Are Affected By Gut Bacteria
  2. High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
  3. This Antioxidant Could Slow The Progression Of Multiple Sclerosis, A New Study Reveals
  4. Why Is The 2,000-Year-Old Roman Concrete Still Stands Today, More Durable Than The Modern Concrete?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China Rocket Launch Failure

China Fails To Launch Its Most Powerful Rocket, Will Face Setback In Its Space Program
Northern Great Barrier Reef

The 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Occurs Due To Perfect Storm Of Factors
Heartburn Drugs May Increase Risk Of Early Death, Study Suggests

Long-Term Use Of These Heartburn Drugs Linked To Shortened Lifespan
NASA Gets Ready To Defend Earth From Asteroids

NASA To Test 'DART' That Is Designed To Deflect Asteroids & To Prevent Collision With Earth
Real Time Analytics