Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Sun global warming spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Keeps Tabs On ISS Microbes To Protect Astronauts

Brooke James
First Posted: Jul 05, 2017 05:32 AM EDT
 The ISS Under Command Of Astronaut Mark Kelly
In this handout provided by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), back dropped by planet Earth, the International Space Station (ISS) is seen from NASA space shuttle Endeavour after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation in space.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

The presence of microbes on the International Space Station (ISS) has been monitored regularly by NASA. In fact, the American space agency has been collecting and analyzing samples from two different locations in each module every few months.

According to The Space Reporter, the cargo that arrives at the International Space Station and the vehicles that carry the cargo are subject to cleaning and monitoring for microorganisms before the launch. Before traveling to the ISS, astronauts are also quarantined.

Microorganisms like bacteria and fungi are always present wherever humans are. Studies of microbes found on the ISS were found to be the same ones found in human environments on Earth, with few of them making people sick.

Russian space agency Roscosmos also monitors the microbes on the ISS modules, says Mark Ott, a microbiologist at the Johnson Space Center. Samples collected are separated whether they are bacteria or fungi. When returned to Earth, scientists identify the microorganisms found on them. On several occasions, they were able to identify microbes that were suspected to pose health hazards but were later on found to be harmless.

Ott said that scientists should be investigating different ways of monitoring spacecraft for organisms, but that they should be careful in interpreting results. "NASA has and continues to closely monitor the International Space Station to ensure it provides a safe and healthy environment for our astronauts," he shared.

NASA has been conducting studies regarding the impact of long-term space travel, collecting samples from astronauts and from different locations in the ISS to determine the possible effects of space travel in a person's immune system, as well as on the effects of the individuals' microbiomes.

To do this, the agency partnered with the Sloan Foundation, where they studied the microbial environment of the space station as a means of learning more about the colonization, evolution and adaptation of these microorganisms in space. The partnership is supposed to support research on the microbiome of the environment.

TagsNASA, ISS, international space station, bacteria, Fungi, NASA experiments

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover Gets A Software Upgrade To Protect Wheels

Juno Spacecraft To Explore Jupiter's Great Spot On July 10

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With No Landing This Time

NASA’s Kepler Spacecraft Detected New Hot Jupiter, K2 Mission’s Ninth Such ...

Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mars Curiosity Rover

NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover Gets A Software Upgrade To Protect Wheels
Solar Panels

Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2
Cocoa

Improve The Brain’s Cognitive Capabilities With Chocolate
Gut Bacteria And Mental Health: How Inflammation Affects Us: Thomas DeLauer

A New Study Confirms That Human Emotions Are Affected By Gut Bacteria

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Solar Panels Linked To Rise In Greenhouse Gas; NF3 More Potent Than CO2
  2. Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun
  3. High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
  1. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  2. A New Study Confirms That Human Emotions Are Affected By Gut Bacteria
  3. This Antioxidant Could Slow The Progression Of Multiple Sclerosis, A New Study Reveals
  4. Improve The Brain’s Cognitive Capabilities With Chocolate
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Alpha Lipoic Acid

This Antioxidant Could Slow The Progression Of Multiple Sclerosis, A New Study Reveals
Oktoberfest

Probiotic Beer Boosts Immune System
India Just Planted 66 Million Trees In 12 Hours

India Plants 66 Million Trees In 12 Hours, Breaks Its Own World Record
Catch Speeding Stars

Gaia Satellite Spots Six Stars Speeding Rapidly In The Milky Way
Real Time Analytics