Donald Trump's Plan To Withdraw From Paris Agreement Could 'Push The Earth Over The Brink,' Stephen Hawking Warns

The physicist, Stephen Hawking, said that withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement could push the planet Earth over the brink.

(Photo : BBC News/YouTube screenshot)

Professor Stephen Hawking has spoken during his 75th year birthday at a grand cosmology conference in his honor held at the University of Cambridge, U.K., this week. He expressed his disappointments and concern about the Earth's climate and the decision of the U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Independent reports that the U.S. President announced that USA would be withdrawing from the Paris Agreement last month. The President claims he wants to "renegotiate" the country's part in the agreement to ensure American businesses are not of disadvantage.

"We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible," said Professor Hawking. The well-known physicist further said that the President's action could push the planet over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of 250 degrees and raining sulfuric acid. He theorized that the decision could trigger environmental damage on the planet Earth for generations to come.

The physicist added that by denying the proof for climate change and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, Donald Trump will cause avoidable environmental damage to the planet, endangering the natural world, for humanity.

The effects of climate change are visible and could be felt all around the globe. The temperatures are rising that leads to extreme weather such as having heat waves and heavy rains. There are losses of sea ice that give rise to sea level and there are changing seasonal patterns all around the world.

The Paris Climate Agreement is signed by almost 200 nations to fight the devastating effects of climate change. This action is pessimistic just like Professor Stephen Hawking, who seems pessimistic in combating climate change as of now.

Meanwhile, just last month, Professor Stephen Hawking urged people to explore other planets so humans can travel beyond the solar system. He said that spreading out may be the only thing that saves humans from themselves. He is convinced that humans need to leave the planet Earth to be able to save mankind, as Science Alert noted.