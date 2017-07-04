Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun Satellites

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Robots Extract Scorpion Venom For Cancer Research

Brooke James
First Posted: Jul 04, 2017 04:50 AM EDT
 Wildlife In The Negev Desert
A Yellow scorpion glows in the dark. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

Scorpion venom has been used for medicine, including cancer research. Usually harvested manually, the process can potentially be deadly for harvesters, which is why scientists developed a robot that can do the milking for them.

Mouad Mkamel, the designer of the robot, said that his creation makes venom recovery fast and safe. In a statement, he shared that traditionally, extraction of scorpion venom usually takes at least two experimenters. It also poses numerous risks including potentially deadly stings and electric shocks from the simulators that are used to extract the said venom.

Wired noted that this is the reason scientists were looking into robotics to make the process safer. The researchers said that they designed VES-4 -- a lightweight, portable robot -- that can be used in lab and on field. It is designed specifically to extract scorpion venom without harming the animal. It also serves as a robot for safety. Mkamel shared, "VES-4 could be used by one person using a remote control to safely recover scorpion venom remotely."

Scorpion venom is not actually as simple as it is made out to be. Research in 2013 showed that the venom can actively work as a painkiller. If proven effective, the venom can eventually lead to the development of new drugs for humans.

The painkiller from scorpion venom could also assist in future studies regarding cancer treatments. Scorpion venom can illuminate into a so-called "tumor paint" that uses fluorescent molecules attached to natural toxins. These attach to cancers, effectively lighting them up, and can someday pinpoint the exact location and extent of cancerous growths.

In an unlikely tandem, scorpion venom may also help in the fight against malaria. In 2011, a researcher from the University of Maryland was able to modify fungus loaded with a substance from scorpion venom. With this, scientists were able to attack malaria parasites found in mosquitoes.

Tagsscorpion venom, scorpions, Cancer research, VES-4

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Cancer-Causing Food List Is Growing; Burnt Toast And Deep-Fried Potatoes Are The...

Multi-Peptide Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine Trial Kicks Off

Recurring Breast Cancer: Scientists Figure Out Why

Photobombing Cancer: New Treatment Bursts Tumor Cells, Spares Healthy Ones

NVIDIA’s New AI Project To Help Cancer Treatment With Government Support; ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Plague flea

The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
Cocoa

Improve The Brain’s Cognitive Capabilities With Chocolate
Artificial Reef Project

Concrete Pyramids Sunk To Act As Artificial Reef
Gut Bacteria And Mental Health: How Inflammation Affects Us: Thomas DeLauer

A New Study Confirms That Human Emotions Are Affected By Gut Bacteria

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
  2. The World Has Only 3 Years To Prevent Climate Disaster, Experts Warn
  3. Researchers Nail Down Exactly Why You Should Avoid Light Before Bed
  1. A New Study Confirms That Human Emotions Are Affected By Gut Bacteria
  2. Artists, Architects See the World Differently from the Rest of Us
  3. Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
  4. New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

brain technology

New Technology Can Read Our Minds
Public Breastfeeding Law

Long-Term Breastfeeding Leads To Dental Cavities In Children
Antarctica Biodiversity

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn
Kids playing with puzzles.

High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
Real Time Analytics