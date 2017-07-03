Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun Satellites

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Long-Term Breastfeeding Leads To Dental Cavities In Children

Brooke James
First Posted: Jul 03, 2017 05:22 AM EDT
 Public Breastfeeding Law
Kiki Valentine breastfeeds her 9-week-old son, Hart Valentine, on the steps of City Hall during a rally to support breastfeeding in public.
(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Breastfeeding is recommended for children up to 2 years of age. However, longer than that, the child is more likely to develop dental cavities by the time they are 5. The study holds up independently of how much sugar they get from other food they consume.

Karen Glazer Peres of the University of Adelaide in Australia and her colleagues analyzed data from 1,129 children born in 2004 in Brazil, in a community with public fluoridated water supply. Breastfeeding information was collected at birth, and again when the children reached three months, again at 1 year and again at 2 years. Sugar consumption data was also collected when the children aged 2, 4 and 5 years.

According to Reuters, by age 5, nearly 24 percent of children had severe early childhood caries, which means that they had at least six or more decayed, missing or filled tooth surfaces. Nearly half of the children had at least one tooth surface affected.

Children who have been breastfed for at least two years are found to have a higher number of decayed teeth, missing or had a filling. The risk of having early childhood caries were also found to be 2.4 times higher for them compared to those who were only breastfed for a year. Those who were breastfed for 13 to 23 months were also found to have no effect on dental caries.

Dr. Peres explained how this happens. She said, "First, children who are exposed to breast-feeding beyond 24 months are usually those breastfed on demand and at night." Second, she also noted that higher frequency of breastfeeding and nocturnal breastfeeding makes it difficult for parents to clean their children's teeth at this point.

CNN reported that Márcia Vitolo, a professor of health sciences at the Federal University of Health Sciences in Porto Alegre, Brazil, also believed that breastfeeding at a high frequency and high sugar intake can explain the study results. Although not involved in the study, she shared the same conclusions as Peres. However, she also added that because this study was conducted in Brazil, it does not automatically mean that it will be applicable to other parts of the world.

TagsBreastfeeding, child dental cavities, childhood caries

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Bizarre Things Happen When A Woman Breastfeeds

New Breastfeeding Emoji Might Soon Enter Your Messenger List; More New Icons ...

Women's Breasts Are Cannibals, Eat Themselves After Breastfeeding Babies

Breast Feeding Reduces Risk of Asthma to Infants

Breastfeeding Should Be Done At Least 12 Months For Better Results, Experts Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

brain technology

New Technology Can Read Our Minds
Kids playing with puzzles.

High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
Plague flea

The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
Artificial Reef Project

Concrete Pyramids Sunk To Act As Artificial Reef

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
  2. High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
  3. SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With No Landing This Time
  1. Why Forgetting Can Make You Smarter
  2. Artists, Architects See the World Differently from the Rest of Us
  3. Researchers Nail Down Exactly Why You Should Avoid Light Before Bed
  4. Human Antibody Enhances Medication And Significantly Increases The Death Of Cancer Cells
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
Antarctica Biodiversity

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn
Killer Bug: SARS Coronavirus

Newly Discovered Antiviral Drug Could Prevent SARS, MERS And Other Coronavirus Infections
Nanofiber Electrodes

Nanofiber Electrodes That Clean Up Pollutants In Wastewater Developed
Real Time Analytics