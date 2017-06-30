Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The World Has Only 3 Years To Prevent Climate Disaster, Experts Warn

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 05:33 AM EDT
 Climate Disaster
Experts have warned that the world would be hurled into a path of climate disaster after 2020 if greenhouse emissions are not contained. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Naked Science/YouTube screenshot)

A group of global thinkers called Mission 2020, led by the Paris Agreement architect and former United Nations climate chief, Christiana Figueres, has issued an urgent call that the world must contain and put carbon dioxide emissions on a downward slope by 2020. According to the experts, only such a move can realistically cap global warming at well below the 2°C discussed for the Paris climate accord.

The experts have published a paper in the journal Nature to warn that the Earth might see irreversible and unsafe levels of temperature increase if greenhouse emissions do not decrease by 2020. The paper has asked energy policymakers to stop giving the green light to new coal-based power plants and other initiatives, as well as implement policies that will help the world make the transition to using renewable energy.

"There will always be those who hide their heads in the sand and ignore the global risks of climate change," the group has stated, as Time reported. "But there are many more of us committed to overcoming this inertia."

The panel of climate change thinkers also underlined that a majority of the action on climate change will take beyond national governments. The panel members also commended the commitment of individual city and municipal governments for taking their own action to contain the issue.

Incidentally, the paper by the group follows a report it had published in April that aimed at preventing temperatures from rising more than 2°C by 2100. Mission 2020 has indicated that the goal outlined in the Paris Agreement on climate change would become unachievable if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase or even flatline after 2020. The group of climate change thinkers has also asked global leaders to use the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg to talk about preventive measures for addressing global warming and to continue their effort on implementing the Paris Agreement.

TagsParis Agreement, Climate Change, global warming, Mission 2020, Christiana Figueres, Greenhouse gases

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn

The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction

Rapid Thawing Of The Arctic Subsea Permafrost Could Heighten Global Warming

Global Sea Level Rise Intensifies From Greenland, Researchers Say

Global Coral Bleaching Likely Ending, NOAA States

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Hot Jupiter

NASA’s Kepler Spacecraft Detected New Hot Jupiter, K2 Mission’s Ninth Such Discovery
Climate Disaster

The World Has Only 3 Years To Prevent Climate Disaster, Experts Warn
Why Are Mosquitoes So Good At Carrying Disease?

New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases
The Sun

Sun Surface Activities To Change, According To NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
  2. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  3. Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
  1. Third Temple Update: Massive Infrastructure To Be Built For Jews To Go On Pilgrimage To The Temple
  2. Did NASA’s Opportunity Rover Just Uncover An Ancient Lake On Mars?
  3. New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
Antarctica Biodiversity

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn
Killer Bug: SARS Coronavirus

Newly Discovered Antiviral Drug Could Prevent SARS, MERS And Other Coronavirus Infections
Nanofiber Electrodes

Nanofiber Electrodes That Clean Up Pollutants In Wastewater Developed
Real Time Analytics