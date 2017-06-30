Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Noisy Streets Increase Likelihood Of Male Infertility

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 04:51 AM EDT
 Sperm Sample Under Microscope
Male infertility could be linked to noise exposures at night.
(Photo : Aurel Manea/YouTube screenshot)

Men who are constantly exposed to noises from busy streets or even loud air conditioners should be warned. These factors can increase the likelihood of male infertility.

Scientists from Seoul National University in Korea said that it is important for men to consider noise in the assessment of their environmental conditions, as these contribute significantly to their fertility. The team found that exposure to night noise level 55 dB or the equivalent is linked to the increase in infertility.

In a study that analyzed over 206,000 men aged 20-59, levels of noise exposure were calculated using information from the National Noise Information System. In the eight years that the study was covered, 3,293 were found to be infertile. After adjusting data for variables, they found that the chances of being infertile were significantly higher in men who were exposed to noise over 55 dB at night.

This is not too surprising. According to India Today, noise has been linked to multiple health problems including heart disease and mental illness. It has even been shown to change social behavior and interfere with one's ability to complete complex tasks.

On the other hand, women who are exposed to noise often also experience birth-related problems, including premature birth, spontaneous abortion and even congenital malformations. Dr. Jin-Young Min of the Seoul National University noted that infertility is a significant public health issue due to the unexpected adverse effects it has on a person's health and quality of life.

Noise exposure has actually been proven to have an effect on male infertility in animals, but it is only with their research that they managed to show the risk of environmental problem as a factor in male infertility as well. A report by Science Daily noted that infertility problems affect one in six couples at least once in their lifetime. While this issue could be temporary or permanent, a variety of causes also influences infertility such as genetic abnormalities, infectious diseases, environmental agents and even other behaviors.

TagsInfertility, Male Infertility, sperm

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Infertility In Mice Solved By 3D Printing

piRNA: The Biomolecule Behind Immune-Privileged Body Organs

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat ...

UK Approves 'Three-Parent' IVF Treatments To Start In 2017

New Online Calculator Tries To Predict The Chances Of Having A Baby After IVF

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Hot Jupiter

NASA’s Kepler Spacecraft Detected New Hot Jupiter, K2 Mission’s Ninth Such Discovery
Climate Disaster

The World Has Only 3 Years To Prevent Climate Disaster, Experts Warn
Why Are Mosquitoes So Good At Carrying Disease?

New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases
The Sun

Sun Surface Activities To Change, According To NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
  2. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  3. Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
  1. Third Temple Update: Massive Infrastructure To Be Built For Jews To Go On Pilgrimage To The Temple
  2. Did NASA’s Opportunity Rover Just Uncover An Ancient Lake On Mars?
  3. New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
Antarctica Biodiversity

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn
Killer Bug: SARS Coronavirus

Newly Discovered Antiviral Drug Could Prevent SARS, MERS And Other Coronavirus Infections
Nanofiber Electrodes

Nanofiber Electrodes That Clean Up Pollutants In Wastewater Developed
Real Time Analytics