Noisy Streets Increase Likelihood Of Male Infertility

Male infertility could be linked to noise exposures at night.

Men who are constantly exposed to noises from busy streets or even loud air conditioners should be warned. These factors can increase the likelihood of male infertility.

Scientists from Seoul National University in Korea said that it is important for men to consider noise in the assessment of their environmental conditions, as these contribute significantly to their fertility. The team found that exposure to night noise level 55 dB or the equivalent is linked to the increase in infertility.

In a study that analyzed over 206,000 men aged 20-59, levels of noise exposure were calculated using information from the National Noise Information System. In the eight years that the study was covered, 3,293 were found to be infertile. After adjusting data for variables, they found that the chances of being infertile were significantly higher in men who were exposed to noise over 55 dB at night.

This is not too surprising. According to India Today, noise has been linked to multiple health problems including heart disease and mental illness. It has even been shown to change social behavior and interfere with one's ability to complete complex tasks.

On the other hand, women who are exposed to noise often also experience birth-related problems, including premature birth, spontaneous abortion and even congenital malformations. Dr. Jin-Young Min of the Seoul National University noted that infertility is a significant public health issue due to the unexpected adverse effects it has on a person's health and quality of life.

Noise exposure has actually been proven to have an effect on male infertility in animals, but it is only with their research that they managed to show the risk of environmental problem as a factor in male infertility as well. A report by Science Daily noted that infertility problems affect one in six couples at least once in their lifetime. While this issue could be temporary or permanent, a variety of causes also influences infertility such as genetic abnormalities, infectious diseases, environmental agents and even other behaviors.