Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Sun Surface Activities To Change, According To NASA

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 04:23 AM EDT
 The Sun
Solar minimum event could impact communications here on Earth.
(Photo : Amazing Documentary and Discovery HD Channel/YouTube screenshot)

The Sun is changing, and although it would not look too apparent from the naked eye, filtered telescopes will show that the mini-magnetic explosions occurring continuously on its surface are diminishing. This is because the Sun is entering a period known as the "solar minimum," an event that occurs every 11 years.

According to Newsweek, the reduction of the sunspots means that there are fewer flashes of X-rays and extreme ultraviolet radiation to the Earth's atmosphere. However, these changes do not mean that the Sun is any less active than it usually is. The diminishing sunspots will only give way for another type of solar activity that is now taking form.

Dean Pesnell of the NASA's Goddard Space Station Flight Center explained to Phys.org that during a solar minimum, scientists can see the development of long-lived coronal holes. These "holes" are large areas on the Sun's atmosphere that releases solar particles from the star.

A solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will have viewers see the coronals in action so long as they are equipped with the proper telescopes. What is interesting about these holes is that they are actually seen all throughout the solar cycle but last longer periods during the solar minimum, some of which extend six months or even more.

There is no significant impact made by the solar minimum on the way people experience the Sun. However, it does create changes in space weather that could lead to some disruption of the Earth's magnetosphere, which can then lead to disruptions in communication and navigation systems.

Opposite the solar minimum is the solar maximum. At this point, sunspots are at its highest levels of activity, ultraviolet radiation can cause satellites traveling in low-Earth orbit to experience friction, which creates a drag and makes satellites lose their speed, until they eventually fall back down to Earth.

TagsSolar Minimum, sun activities, Sun

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun

Scientists Crack Mystery of Sun's Plasma Jets

Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests

Countdown: The Great American Eclipse Is Just 2 Months Away From Now

There Is A Surprising Drop Of Temperature During The Total Solar Eclipse

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Hot Jupiter

NASA’s Kepler Spacecraft Detected New Hot Jupiter, K2 Mission’s Ninth Such Discovery
Climate Disaster

The World Has Only 3 Years To Prevent Climate Disaster, Experts Warn
Why Are Mosquitoes So Good At Carrying Disease?

New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases
The Sun

Sun Surface Activities To Change, According To NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
  2. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  3. Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
  1. Third Temple Update: Massive Infrastructure To Be Built For Jews To Go On Pilgrimage To The Temple
  2. Did NASA’s Opportunity Rover Just Uncover An Ancient Lake On Mars?
  3. New Gene Editing Technology Suppresses Wild Insects, Could Wipe Out Mosquito-Borne Diseases
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
Antarctica Biodiversity

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn
Killer Bug: SARS Coronavirus

Newly Discovered Antiviral Drug Could Prevent SARS, MERS And Other Coronavirus Infections
Nanofiber Electrodes

Nanofiber Electrodes That Clean Up Pollutants In Wastewater Developed
Real Time Analytics