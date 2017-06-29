Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Exoplanets Mars spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 06:28 AM EDT
 Solar Team Eindhoven: 2017 Car Presentation [World Solar Challenge]
Stella Vie, the first solar-powered family car designed by students from the Eindhoven University of Technology.
(Photo : Peter Conen/YouTube screenshot)

This solar-powered car could be the car of the future. It is named Stella Vie and dubbed as the most efficient family car that has ever been built.

Stella Vie is designed by a solar team at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). It is conceptualized as a zero-emissions transport. It is a five-seater car and could achieve a range of 1,000 kilometers from the energy generated during a warm sunny day. It is equipped with few solar panels on its roof.

The builders of the car said that Stella Vie could reach a speed up to 130 km/h (80 mph) if empowered and charged by the Sun. It is also featured with a smart and new technology like the parking navigation system that considers the position of the Sun when parking so it could keep on charging. It also has technology that could warn the drivers of the coming traffic events, according to Inhabitat.

Stella Vie's aesthetic design is appealing, too. It has a clean and spacious interior and ergonomically optimized seats. It is also the first solar-powered family car with five seats. It has big doors and handles that could be comfortable for accessibility. Meanwhile, the ride sits lower to the ground than the traditional cars, according to Design Boom.

In addition, Stella Vie will remind the user to conserve energy by providing indirect feedback through a built-in lighting system. It warns the user by turning red if they brake too fast or accelerate intensely. It also has a solar mobile with a smart charging and discharging system. This monitors the track of energy prices and the agenda of the user to find the right time to charge or discharge the car.

The designers of the car are 23 students from Eindhoven University of Technology that will compete at the TU/e's third world title at the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge to be held in October in Australia. Stella Vie will compete in the Cruiser Class, and the designers are hoping to win this competition and make Stella Vie as the "car of the future." 

Tagssolar-powered car, Stella Vie, Eindhoven University of Technology, Sun, Solar Energy

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Air Pollution Reduces Solar Energy Output, According To Study

Scientists Crack Mystery of Sun's Plasma Jets

Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests

Countdown: The Great American Eclipse Is Just 2 Months Away From Now

There Is A Surprising Drop Of Temperature During The Total Solar Eclipse

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Gecko-Like Gripper

Stanford Engineers Design Robot To Clean Space Debris
Women Empowerment In An AIDS Ridden Society

HIV Treatment From Kenya Offers Hope
Rat Lungworm

Rat Lungworm Spreads In Florida
NASA Aliens

NASA Is Not About To Announce Discovery Of Aliens, So Don’t Be Too Excited

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  2. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  3. Drinking Ages Your Actual Cells
  1. Rapid Thawing Of The Arctic Subsea Permafrost Could Heighten Global Warming
  2. The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction
  3. Scientists Finally Solve Mystery Of Bright Nights
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA X-Plane To Make Supersonic Passenger Travel Over Land A Reality

Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
Solar Team Eindhoven: 2017 Car Presentation [World Solar Challenge]

Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun
Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
SpaceX

SpaceX Plans To Expand Rocket Refurbishing Facilities In Florida
Real Time Analytics