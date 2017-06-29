Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Exoplanets Mars spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Stanford Engineers Design Robot To Clean Space Debris

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 06:59 AM EDT
 Gecko-Like Gripper
A robot with gecko-like grip may be the answer to space cleanup.
(Photo : Stanford/YouTube screenshot)

There are about half a million human-made debris floating around in space, many of which are orbiting our planet at speeds nearly 17,500 miles an hour. While they do not seem to be relevant with regards to life on Earth, they do pose a threat to satellites, space vehicles and the people (astronauts) aboard them.

While it seems like space agencies and companies have been sending rockets up in the orbit for decades, the cleanup seems to be a more pressing challenge. This is because suction cups do not necessarily work in a vacuum. According to Stanford News, sticky substances and tape, for instance, become useless because their chemicals cannot withstand extreme temperature swings. Even magnets cannot cleanup all the debris, because obviously they could only work on metals or other magnetic objects. Other proposed solutions require forceful interactions with the debris, which could be more damaging in space traffic.

To finally clean up the mess, researchers from Stanford University and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory designed a new robotic gripper to dispose of the debris. The gripper uses adhesives inspired by a common Earth animal -- the gecko.

Geckos, which are known to be skilled climbers, are key to the project. Researchers from NASA and Stanford developed a prototype that can grip objects in space the same way geckos manage to stick to walls. The Verge noted that gecko feet are not actually sticky. However, they just have thousands of microscopic hairs that act as a flexible adhesive. In the same way, the robot has special pads outfitted with thousands of rubber hairs made of silicone. This allows the robot to "grab" debris it is cleaning up.

Stanford and NASA will have to get the gecko gripper tested outside the space station. The current prototype is made of laser-cut plywood and uses rubber bands, which can become brittle in space. However, it is their hope that someday the device could be used to help clean "space trash" and could even become a common adhesive, similar to Velcro.

TagsStanford University, gecko gripper, NASA robotics, Space Debris, space cleanup

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Powerful Magnetic Beams Can Be Used To Blast Dead Satellites, Research Suggests

Space Debris Removal Indispensable For Future Space Exploration Programs, ESA ...

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases ...

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space,’ Navy Vice Admiral Says

Space Junk Collector Japanese Experiment Failed

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Gecko-Like Gripper

Stanford Engineers Design Robot To Clean Space Debris
Women Empowerment In An AIDS Ridden Society

HIV Treatment From Kenya Offers Hope
Rat Lungworm

Rat Lungworm Spreads In Florida
NASA Aliens

NASA Is Not About To Announce Discovery Of Aliens, So Don’t Be Too Excited

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  2. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  3. Drinking Ages Your Actual Cells
  1. Rapid Thawing Of The Arctic Subsea Permafrost Could Heighten Global Warming
  2. The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction
  3. Scientists Finally Solve Mystery Of Bright Nights
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA X-Plane To Make Supersonic Passenger Travel Over Land A Reality

Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
Solar Team Eindhoven: 2017 Car Presentation [World Solar Challenge]

Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun
Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
SpaceX

SpaceX Plans To Expand Rocket Refurbishing Facilities In Florida
Real Time Analytics