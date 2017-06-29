Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

This Painless Skin Patch Could Be A Promising Flu Vaccine In The Future

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 06:11 AM EDT
 Microneedle Patches For Flu Vaccination Prove Successful In First Human Clinical Trial
The clinical trial for this microneedle skin patch for flu vaccine is proven successful.
(Photo : Georgia Tech/YouTube screenshot)

A clinical trial has been conducted to test a painless skin patch that delivers flu vaccine into the skin shows promising results. It has passed the safety test without serious side effects.

The results of the clinical trial were described in the medical journal Lancet. It was led by Dr. Nadine Rouphael, an associate professor at the Emory University School of Medicine, and other colleagues. They also collaborated with the scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology, according to CNN.

Dr. Rouphael described the skin patch with microneedles as small and could barely see them. She said that the microneedles are minuscule to not cause as much pain as a traditional flu shot. On the other hand, they were linked with itchiness at the injection site in the trial.

Regarding its efficacy, it could induce the same immune response to the regular flu shot, according to Dr. Rouphael. The skin patch has the similar type of vaccine that is found in traditional needle and syringe. On the other hand, it is placed in the minute needles in the patch, which is about the size of standard plaster. It has 100 microneedles with the vaccine that dissolves after delivering a dose.

The clinical trial involves 100 people in the United States. The patch was applied onto their wrists. The results showed that people who had the patch found it less painful. On the other hand, there were more likely to get redness and itching, according to NHS.

About 96 percent of adults who had the patch reported no pain. Meanwhile, for the group that received the traditional flu -- 82 percent of them reported no pain.

After a 28-day follow-up, 70 percent of the participants who had the patch vaccine preferred the microneedle patch vaccination than the traditional flu or intranasal vaccination. Dr. Rouphael said that they plan to examine the new patch vaccine in children as well as with other types of vaccines beyond influenza. 

TagsSkin Patch, Flu vaccine, microneedles, Flu, flu shot, intranasal vaccination, influenza

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

If You Are Germophobic, Don't Read This Article

Unvaccinated Kids More Likely To Die From Flu

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Low-Cost, Wearable 'Lab On The Skin' Patch Monitors Health Through Sweat

Stricter Measures For Poultry Farms As H5N6 Cases Continue To Rise In South ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Gecko-Like Gripper

Stanford Engineers Design Robot To Clean Space Debris
Women Empowerment In An AIDS Ridden Society

HIV Treatment From Kenya Offers Hope
Rat Lungworm

Rat Lungworm Spreads In Florida
NASA Aliens

NASA Is Not About To Announce Discovery Of Aliens, So Don’t Be Too Excited

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  2. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  3. Rapid Thawing Of The Arctic Subsea Permafrost Could Heighten Global Warming
  1. Drinking Ages Your Actual Cells
  2. Scientists Finally Solve Mystery Of Bright Nights
  3. The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA X-Plane To Make Supersonic Passenger Travel Over Land A Reality

Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
Solar Team Eindhoven: 2017 Car Presentation [World Solar Challenge]

Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun
Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
SpaceX

SpaceX Plans To Expand Rocket Refurbishing Facilities In Florida
Real Time Analytics