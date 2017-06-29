Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars spacex Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Where Do Chimpanzees Get Their Super-Strength? A New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 04:34 AM EDT
 Funny Chimps, So Human-Like
Chimpanzees have their super-strength that they get from a ratio of different muscle tissues.
(Photo : Marlina Moreno/YouTube screenshot)

Chimpanzees are believed to have super-strength. Their muscular performance and power output are about 1.35 times greater than the human muscle of similar size.

Human's primate cousins are indeed many times stronger than human. So, why is this so? The secret of their super-strength is not because of their stronger muscles. It is rather due to a ratio of different kinds of muscle tissues.

The research was printed in the early online edition of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It was led by Matthew O'Neill at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix and other colleagues at Stony Brook University, Harvard and Ohio State University, according to Phys.org.

O'Neil said that their work is the first detailed study of the biology and mechanics of chimpanzee muscle tissue. The results show that the foremost difference between human and chimpanzee muscle is in fiber distribution, in which chimpanzees have a much higher fraction of fast fibers than humans, on average. He added that all the measurements of chimpanzee muscle are new.

Chimpanzees are known for their super-strength ever since. They are adapted to forest life and climb trees all day long. They also live among the branches. Meanwhile, humans have abandoned the forest life and have the different setting, in which they adapt physical and cognitive aspects. Scientists have long been puzzled to understand the physiological and mechanical reasons for their differences, according to Gizmodo.

In the study, the researchers sampled muscle fibers from three young chimps. They used a method that combined the muscle fiber preparations, computer simulations and experiments. They gauged their maximum isometric force and maximum shortening velocity of skeletal muscle fiber. The team discovered that the limb of the chimp and trunk skeletal muscle fibers are the same just those of humans' and other mammals.

The team also gauged the distribution of muscle fiber types, and this time they found that it is quite different in human. The chimps also have longer muscle fibers than humans. Then, the team combined the individual measurements in the computer simulation model of muscle function. They discovered that the chimp muscle generates about 1.35 times more dynamics force and power than the muscle of human.

This means that chimps are more proficient in climbing and navigating trees than humans. Meanwhile, humans use much less energy during walking and can outrun animals including chimps. O'Neil said that humans are better than chimpanzees in any activity involving walking or running on two legs.

TagsChimpanzees, Humans, super-strength, Muscles, fiber distribution

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 ...

Do People Really Look Like Their Names? A New Israeli Study Reveals

Astronomers Prove Humans Are Made Of Stardust

Bootylicious! Chimpanzees Can Identify Other Fellow Chimpanzees By Their Butts!

Humans Can Regenerate Amputated Body Parts, Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Gecko-Like Gripper

Stanford Engineers Design Robot To Clean Space Debris
Women Empowerment In An AIDS Ridden Society

HIV Treatment From Kenya Offers Hope
Rat Lungworm

Rat Lungworm Spreads In Florida
NASA Aliens

NASA Is Not About To Announce Discovery Of Aliens, So Don’t Be Too Excited

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Magnetic Field Of Uranus Flips On And Off Everyday Like A Light Switch
  2. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  3. Drinking Ages Your Actual Cells
  1. Rapid Thawing Of The Arctic Subsea Permafrost Could Heighten Global Warming
  2. The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction
  3. Scientists Finally Solve Mystery Of Bright Nights
  4. Water Exists As Two Different Liquids, A New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA X-Plane To Make Supersonic Passenger Travel Over Land A Reality

Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane
Solar Team Eindhoven: 2017 Car Presentation [World Solar Challenge]

Unraveling The First Family 5-Seater Car Empowered Completely By The Sun
Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
SpaceX

SpaceX Plans To Expand Rocket Refurbishing Facilities In Florida
Real Time Analytics