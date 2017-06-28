The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction

The world's first "Forest City" in China is now under construction.

(Photo : GeoBeats News/YouTube screenshot)

The world's first "Forest City" conceptualized by Stefano Boeri Architetti and his team is now under construction in Liuzhou, Guangxi Province in China. It is designed to fight air pollution and climate change.

Futurism reports that this Forest City could accommodate about 30,000 people. It will be covered by about 1 million plants of over 100 species and 40,000 trees that could absorb about 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 57 tons of pollutants. It could generate about 900 tons of oxygen every year.

This concept and city could lessen air pollution, enhance the air quality and local biodiversity, develop noise barriers and create habitats. It will run on renewable energy sources including solar energy and geothermal.

Forest City will have various zones such as residential areas, commercial, recreational spaces, two schools and a hospital. The city is also connected to Liuzhou by fast rail line for electric cars. The plants will be grown not only in the parks and gardens or on the streets but also on the edifices. This could generate energy for the city and enhance the air quality.

The Forest City was conceptualized after the "war on pollution" was declared by China in 2014. Liuzhou is not only the city that plans to construct a forest city but also in Nanjing, in which Architetti is assigned to design two forest towers similar in Milan. Architetti and his team develop green projects around the globe.

The forest towers in Nanjing will be covered with 23 species of trees and more than 2,500 shrubs. They will feature museum, hotel, offices and a school. It is also now under construction and might be completed by 2018.

Another project similar to Forest City will be located in Shijiazhuang. This city has the highest rate of air pollution in China. It will accommodate more than 100,000 people, according to Heavy.