Health Alert: Salmonella Outbreak Hits 4 Provinces, Linked To Frozen Breaded Chicken

The health officials in Canada stated that there is a salmonella outbreak in four provinces of the country. These include Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick. The outbreak causes seven people sick.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Health Canada and the provincial health officials are now investigating the cause of the salmonella outbreak. It has been reported that the outbreak is linked to frozen raw breaded chicken products, according to CTV News.

Salmonella infection also referred to as salmonellosis is a bacterial disease of the intestinal tract. This bacterium could trigger food poisoning, typhoid fever, enteric fever, gastroenteritis and other conditions. Its symptoms are diarrhea, chills, fever, vomiting, cramps and nausea. This could last up to a week. The infection could also come from contaminated water or foods such as meat, eggs and poultry.

Most people that are at risk of this infection are the children, infants, seniors and those who have weak immune systems. This could be avoided by having proper cooking practice, in which frozen raw breaded chicken products must be cooked to internal temperature of 74 degrees Celsius, according to CBC News.

The Public Health Agency of Canada states that four people became sick in Alberta after consuming the frozen breaded chicken. Other cases were reported in Ontario, British Columbia and New Brunswick. On the other hand, no deaths have been reported, yet two were hospitalized. The most affected were males and they became ill between months of April and May.

The symptoms of salmonella could last a week and could recover without any treatment. On the other hand, if the bacteria enter the blood stream, the doctors will prescribe antibiotics. Meanwhile, the salmonella bacteria that cause typhoid could be treated by antibiotics, too, such as ceftriaxone or ciprofloxacin. It is recommended as well to drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and eat the healthy diet.