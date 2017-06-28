Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Exoplanets Sun Elon Musk

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Health Alert: Salmonella Outbreak Hits 4 Provinces, Linked To Frozen Breaded Chicken

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 28, 2017 05:28 AM EDT
 Salmonella Bacteria: What Is Salmonellosis?
Salmonellosis is a bacterial disease of the intestinal tract.
(Photo : Top Tipps/YouTube screenshot)

The health officials in Canada stated that there is a salmonella outbreak in four provinces of the country. These include Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick. The outbreak causes seven people sick.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Health Canada and the provincial health officials are now investigating the cause of the salmonella outbreak. It has been reported that the outbreak is linked to frozen raw breaded chicken products, according to CTV News.

Salmonella infection also referred to as salmonellosis is a bacterial disease of the intestinal tract. This bacterium could trigger food poisoning, typhoid fever, enteric fever, gastroenteritis and other conditions. Its symptoms are diarrhea, chills, fever, vomiting, cramps and nausea. This could last up to a week. The infection could also come from contaminated water or foods such as meat, eggs and poultry.

Most people that are at risk of this infection are the children, infants, seniors and those who have weak immune systems. This could be avoided by having proper cooking practice, in which frozen raw breaded chicken products must be cooked to internal temperature of 74 degrees Celsius, according to CBC News.

The Public Health Agency of Canada states that four people became sick in Alberta after consuming the frozen breaded chicken. Other cases were reported in Ontario, British Columbia and New Brunswick. On the other hand, no deaths have been reported, yet two were hospitalized. The most affected were males and they became ill between months of April and May.

The symptoms of salmonella could last a week and could recover without any treatment. On the other hand, if the bacteria enter the blood stream, the doctors will prescribe antibiotics. Meanwhile, the salmonella bacteria that cause typhoid could be treated by antibiotics, too, such as ceftriaxone or ciprofloxacin. It is recommended as well to drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and eat the healthy diet.

Tagssalmonella, frozen breaded chicken, Canada, Alberta, salmonellosis

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Ancient Village Older Than Egyptian Pyramids Uncovered In Canada

Traces Of Earth’s 4.2 Billion-Year-Old Crust Found In Canada

Why The Water In A Canadian Town Turned Into Bright Pink?

Racial Discrimination Linked To Deteriorating Health Conditions Of Black ...

Deadly Salmonella Outbreak Causes The Aztec Empire Downfall

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Methane In the East Siberian Arctic Shelf (2017)

Rapid Thawing Of The Arctic Subsea Permafrost Could Heighten Global Warming
New Threat To Ozone Layer Discovered

Ozone Layer Threatened By Chemicals That Could Delay Its Recovery
China’s First ‘Forest City’

The World's First 'Forest City' Is Now Under Construction
Black Hole Merger Animation

Unraveling The Existence Of Two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting One Another For The First Time

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  2. The Brightest Light Ever Produced On Earth Discovered
  3. Elon Musk Spends $1B In Developing Reusable Rockets
  1. Unraveling The Existence Of Two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting One Another For The First Time
  2. Consuming Extra Virgin Olive Oil Could Protect Against Cognitive Decline And Alzheimer's Disease
  3. Maine Confirms First Case Of Measles In Two Decades
  4. Kepler Mission Helps Discover That A Majority Of Small Planets Are Mini-Neptunes Or Super-Earths
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Solar Flare

Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
Salmonella Bacteria: What Is Salmonellosis?

Health Alert: Salmonella Outbreak Hits 4 Provinces, Linked To Frozen Breaded Chicken
Extreme Light Laboratory

The Brightest Light Ever Produced On Earth Discovered
NASA Continues Efforts To Monitor Arctic Ice Loss With Research Flights Over Greenland & Canada

Global Sea Level Rise From Greenland, Researchers Say
Real Time Analytics