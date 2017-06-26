Updated Hot Tags NASA Exoplanets Climate Change Elon Musk Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Europe Signs Deal For 8 More Galileo Satellites

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 01:41 PM EDT
 Galileo Satellites
The European Space Agency has signed an agreement to build eight more Galileo satellites.
(Photo : euronews/YouTube screenshot)

The European Space Agency (ESA) is going to build eight more satellites for its Galileo satellite navigation system in collaboration with a German-British consortium. The agreement was signed at the International Paris Air Show with prime contractor OHB, a German company, and the British origin Surrey Satellite Technology that is going to be in charge of the navigations systems.

The Galileo satnav system, an alternative to USA’s GPS, is owned and funded by the European Commission, and ESA signed the deal on its behalf. "Europe's Galileo navigation constellation will gain an additional eight satellites, bringing it to completion," the ESA said in a statement.

To date, 18 Galileo satellites have been launched into Earth's orbit and four more satellites will be launched later this year. An addition of eight satellites is going to be built and tested by OHB. After they are launched, the constellation of satellites will include 30 orbiters and its total cost is being estimated at $11 billion.

Twenty-four of the satellites will be operated in three orbital planes. The rest of the satellites will remain in orbit and on the ground as spares. The Galileo is expected to be fully functional by 2020 by the European Commission.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the project has faced many setbacks. One of them included the positioning of satellites in the wrong orbit. The Galileo project has also taken 17 years and over thrice the amount of the original budget. It went live in 2016; however, the initial services were provided with a weak signal. The eight new satellites for the civilian-controlled service will be based on the approved designs of the earlier ones but will incorporate improvements based on the setbacks faced and subsequent lessons learned.

The project is strategically important for Europe currently relies on USA’s GPS and Russia’s GLONASS -- two military-run rivals. Moreover, neither of the two options provide the guarantee of uninterrupted service.

TagsEuropean Space Agency, ESA, Galileo satnav system, Galileo, Satellites, Galileo satellites

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Powerful Magnetic Beams Can Be Used To Blast Dead Satellites, Research Suggests

Europe Approves Two Missions: Search For Habitable Planets And Detect ...

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon

Schiaparelli Crash: Europe’s EDM Lander Mission For Mars Was Ill-Prepared To ...

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Super-Earths And Mini-Neptunes

Kepler Mission Helps Discover That A Majority Of Small Planets Are Mini-Neptunes Or Super-Earths
Space Junk

Powerful Magnetic Beams Can Be Used To Blast Dead Satellites, Research Suggests
Egyptian Mummy

Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
Spirograph Nebula

Hubble Space Telescope Captures An Image Of A Colorful Orange And Purple Nebula

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
  2. Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
  3. Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
  1. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  2. NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims
  3. Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
  4. Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Ways To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency

How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Suddenly Hit By A Swarm Of Earthquakes

Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
Robotic Telepresence

Robotic Telepresence Might Be The Key To Help Humans Explore Mars And Other Fascinating Worlds
Solar Flare

Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics