Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Exoplanets Elon Musk Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Hubble Space Telescope Captures An Image Of A Colorful Orange And Purple Nebula

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 04:53 AM EDT
 Spirograph Nebula
IC 418, a planetary nebula, also called Spirograph Nebula, in the Milky Way Galaxy.
(Photo : YouTube Library/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spotted an image of the glowing nebula referred to as IC 418 in 2000. It is about almost 2,000 light-years away from the planet Earth near the Lepus constellation.

The Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland stated that the planetary nebula just like the IC 418 is at the last stage of evolution for a star like the Sun. It was a red giant star before and discharged its outer layers into space some thousands of years ago. The nebula has stretched to about 0.1 light-year in diameter since its eruption, according to Space.com.

In the image, one could see the white core, which is hot, is the stellar remnant of the red giant. The ultraviolet radiation generates the fluorescence in the nebula around it. Then, the star will cool and will disappear about more than billions of years as a white dwarf.

IC 418 is also referred to as Spirograph Nebula. It is a planetary nebula located in the Milky Way Galaxy. The pattern of the nebula resembles the pattern in using the Spirograph. This is a toy that creates geometric patterns on paper.

A nebula (or also called nebulae or nebulas) is an interstellar cloud of helium, dust, hydrogen and other ionized gases. Most nebulae are massive in size and about millions of light-years in diameter. The brightest one is the Orion nebula. This nebula occupies an area twice the diameter of the full Moon. It can be seen with the naked eye.

Most of the nebulae could be seen because of their fluorescence that is caused by the embedded hot stars. On the other hand, some could only be seen with long exposures and special filters. The nebulae are always star-forming regions just like the Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula. They eject gas, dust and other materials and shape into denser regions that could lead to the formation of stars. Meanwhile, some other materials could develop into planets and other planetary system objects as theorized. 

TagsNASA, Hubble Space Telescope, IC 418, red giant star, Nebula, Lepus constellation, Spirograph Nebula

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims

Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic ...

Hubble Spots A Fascinating Massive Dead Disk Galaxy

Mars Curiosity Rover Spotted By MRO

NASA Completes ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Study

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Super-Earths And Mini-Neptunes

Kepler Mission Helps Discover That A Majority Of Small Planets Are Mini-Neptunes Or Super-Earths
Space Junk

Powerful Magnetic Beams Can Be Used To Blast Dead Satellites, Research Suggests
Egyptian Mummy

Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
Spirograph Nebula

Hubble Space Telescope Captures An Image Of A Colorful Orange And Purple Nebula

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
  2. Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
  3. Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
  1. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  2. NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims
  3. Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
  4. Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Ways To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency

How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Suddenly Hit By A Swarm Of Earthquakes

Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
Robotic Telepresence

Robotic Telepresence Might Be The Key To Help Humans Explore Mars And Other Fascinating Worlds
Solar Flare

Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics