NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims

Aliens are among us. At least, that is what hacking group Anonymous claims. The internet collective posted on YouTube a video that said "NASA says aliens are coming!"

This statement was based on NASA's recent meeting with the U.S. Science Space and Technology Committee, when Professor Thomas Zurbuchen, an associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, stated that the world is "on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history." Just recently, NASA also announced that the Kepler space telescope was able to identify 219 "potential new worlds," 10 of which fell into the Goldilocks Zone. This zone refers to an area that is "not too hot, not too cold, but just right" to sustain life.

According to Zee News India, Professor Zurbuchen also noted that the recent advances of NASA, such as the discovery of hydrogen in Saturn's Enceladus, and the Hubble's promising results from the oceans of Jupiter's Europa, are signs that humanity is closer than ever to discovering alien life.

The video uploaded by Anonymous featured its trademark "newsreader" in a Guy Fawkes musk, with a distorted computer voice. The video quoted a NASA spokesman at the committee, saying that, "There are many who claim that unofficially, mankind has already made contact with aliens."

It also went on to say that there have been confirmation of the existence of over 3,400 exoplanets orbiting other suns, which then continued on to make newer discoveries. To date, NASA's Kepler mission actually discovered 2,300 confirmed exoplanets.

But does this mean that Anonymous is on the verge of a scientific breakthrough regarding alien life forms? Science Alert says, no, they are not. The site said that while Zurbuchen's statement does sound tantalizing, these were taken out of context. What he and the rest of the scientific community were excited about is in fact the advances made to search for extraterrestrial life -- not that they already have evidence of the alien existence.