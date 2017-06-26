Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Exoplanets Elon Musk Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 05:13 AM EDT
 Close Encounters At The Science Museum
A model of the creature from the Alien film series is seen during a photocall at the Science Museum.
(Photo : Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Aliens are among us. At least, that is what hacking group Anonymous claims. The internet collective posted on YouTube a video that said "NASA says aliens are coming!"

This statement was based on NASA's recent meeting with the U.S. Science Space and Technology Committee, when Professor Thomas Zurbuchen, an associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, stated that the world is "on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history." Just recently, NASA also announced that the Kepler space telescope was able to identify 219 "potential new worlds," 10 of which fell into the Goldilocks Zone. This zone refers to an area that is "not too hot, not too cold, but just right" to sustain life.

According to Zee News India, Professor Zurbuchen also noted that the recent advances of NASA, such as the discovery of hydrogen in Saturn's Enceladus, and the Hubble's promising results from the oceans of Jupiter's Europa, are signs that humanity is closer than ever to discovering alien life.

The video uploaded by Anonymous featured its trademark "newsreader" in a Guy Fawkes musk, with a distorted computer voice. The video quoted a NASA spokesman at the committee, saying that, "There are many who claim that unofficially, mankind has already made contact with aliens."

It also went on to say that there have been confirmation of the existence of over 3,400 exoplanets orbiting other suns, which then continued on to make newer discoveries. To date, NASA's Kepler mission actually discovered 2,300 confirmed exoplanets.

But does this mean that Anonymous is on the verge of a scientific breakthrough regarding alien life forms? Science Alert says, no, they are not. The site said that while Zurbuchen's statement does sound tantalizing, these were taken out of context. What he and the rest of the scientific community were excited about is in fact the advances made to search for extraterrestrial life -- not that they already have evidence of the alien existence.

TagsAnonymous, alien life forms, NASA, Goldilocks zone, Kepler mission, Extraterrestrial Life

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hubble Space Telescope Captures An Image Of A Colorful Orange And Purple Nebula

Kepler Mission Helps Discover That A Majority Of Small Planets Are Mini-Neptunes...

Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic ...

Mars Curiosity Rover Spotted By MRO

NASA Completes ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Study

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Super-Earths And Mini-Neptunes

Kepler Mission Helps Discover That A Majority Of Small Planets Are Mini-Neptunes Or Super-Earths
Space Junk

Powerful Magnetic Beams Can Be Used To Blast Dead Satellites, Research Suggests
Egyptian Mummy

Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
Spirograph Nebula

Hubble Space Telescope Captures An Image Of A Colorful Orange And Purple Nebula

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
  2. Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
  3. Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
  1. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  2. NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims
  3. Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
  4. Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Ways To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency

How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Suddenly Hit By A Swarm Of Earthquakes

Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
Robotic Telepresence

Robotic Telepresence Might Be The Key To Help Humans Explore Mars And Other Fascinating Worlds
Solar Flare

Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics