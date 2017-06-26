How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?

To increase one's vitamin D level, appropriate Sun exposure is needed.

Many people around the world are at risk for vitamin D deficiency. This is unhealthy for people as it could lead to certain medical conditions and affect the well-being of an individual.

Vitamin D is a group of fat-soluble vitamins or secosteroids that heighten the intestinal absorption of magnesium, calcium, zinc, phosphate and other biological effects. The major source of vitamin D is the Sun exposure, particularly to UVB radiation. Other sources are foods and supplements that have vitamin D.

Vitamin D protects the bones and brain by absorbing calcium from food and supplements. It supports muscle health and plays a role in the immune system. It enhances the growth of cells. Vitamin D also reduces inflammation and regulates blood pressure. Moreover, it boosts cardiovascular health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) stated that about a quarter of the population is at risk for vitamin D deficiency. Lacking in vitamin D is caused by staying indoors always, in which one has no exposure to sunrays. Some other causes are not eating foods rich in vitamin D, living in a highly polluted area, using enough sunscreen, having darker skin and exposure to ambient temperature.

Lack of vitamin D could lead to the condition such as osteoporosis, bone fractures, muscle weakness, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, high blood pressure, exhaustion, decreased endurance and unexplained fertility. So, how to prevent the vitamin D inadequacy?

To heighten the vitamin D level, it is recommended that one should expose oneself to natural sunlight. Eating foods rich in vitamin D is essential, too. These foods include cheese, beef liver, milk, cereals and egg yolks, among others. Fish that have vitamin D include salmon, tuna, fish and mackerel and fish liver oils, as well.

Vitamin D supplement may also be prescribed by doctors to those who lack this. The recommended dietary allowance is 600 IU for adults. Meanwhile, for adults over 70, the RDA is 800 IU and for children under 12 months is 400 IU, according to Medical News Today.