Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 03:54 AM EDT
Yellowtstone Park has been hit by 770 earthquakes since June 12, 2017.
(Photo : Amazing Prophecies/YouTube screenshot)

Yellowstone Park has still been hit by a swarm of earthquakes. About 770 earthquakes have been recorded since June 12. This raises fears among the people across the affected areas for a possible volcanic eruption.

Jamie Farrell, a research professor of Seismology at the University of Utah, said the swarm of earthquakes is still ongoing. On the other hand, the frequency of earthquakes has slowed down a bit. He further said that the typical swarms consist of 10 to 50 quakes. He added that as of now, everything that they can see looks like tectonic in origin and there is no volcanic signature to any of this phenomenon that they have found, as Bozeman Daily Chronicle noted.

Some experts said that the risk of activating the supervolcano is low. On the other hand, some theorize that it could just be a matter of time before any disaster will occur.

Meanwhile, the well-known scientist, Michio Kaku, stated that supervolcano is overdue for an eruption and this phenomenon could "rip the guts out of the USA." If in case the supervolcano erupts, the disaster could radically transform the whole global climate and destroy much of the western United States, according to WND.

Pastor Carl Gallups, a former law enforcement officer and the author of "Be Thou Prepared," said that while the current experts and forecast models are predicting that the Yellowstone volcano has a very low potential of blowing its lid anytime soon, the fact is it has blown before. On the other hand, the current models suggest that if it were to erupt, the consequences could be catastrophic for a sizable portion of the United States. He also cited Roman 8:19-22 that suggests humans live in a fallen creation.

Pastor Gallups said that mankind faces the potential for natural disasters regardless of where they live. This does not consider the disaster scenarios that are associated with fallen humankind. These include nuclear attacks, civil unrest, wars, civil war, terror attacks, EMP assault, climate change, global warming and many other terrifying things. 

