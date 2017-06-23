Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Elon Musk Sun

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 23, 2017 05:18 AM EDT
 Dead Spiral Galaxy
A primeval dead galaxy has changed what scientists know about galactic evolution.
(Photo : Newsy/YouTube screenshot)

NASA has discovered an old and dead galaxy that has changed the perception of researchers about evolution in space. This is the first time that scientists from the American space agency have spotted a dead galaxy that has a spiral shape, with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope.

According to NASA, detecting such a galaxy from the universe’s early history challenges what astronomers know about the evolution and formation of galaxies. In general, scientists believed that all the primeval galaxies were elliptical. However, the newly discovered ancient dead galaxy is spiral shaped and does not have the usual blue hue.

Incidentally, spiral-shaped galaxies are usually blue due to the presence of younger blue stars. It is also one of the factors that contributed to experts thinking that spiral galaxies are younger and the earliest dead galaxies were elliptical.

The new discovery, however, challenges this view. This is the first time that a dead galaxy with a spiral shape has been spotted. The finding has led experts to believe that other dead galaxies could have also originated as spirals that later became massive ellipses during the course of evolution.

"This new insight may force us to rethink the whole cosmological context of how galaxies burn out early on and evolve into local elliptical-shaped galaxies," study leader Sune Toft said. "Perhaps we have been blind to the fact that early "dead" galaxies could, in fact, be disks, simply because we have not been able to resolve them."

So how could the evolution from spiral to elliptical galaxy happen? According to a 23 ABC News report, when galaxies merge, there is a probability that they come together at different angles. This impacts the paths that stars follow and thereby creates the random orbits, which is one of the key features of elliptical galaxies.

TagsNASA, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, spiral galaxy, Elliptical Galaxy, Galaxy, Galactic Evolution, ancient galaxy, dead galaxy, Dead Spiral Galaxy

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hubble Spots A Fascinating Massive Dead Disk Galaxy

Mars Curiosity Rover Spotted By MRO

NASA Completes ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Study

NASA Reveals First Targets For James Webb Space Telescope: Exoplanets, Distant ...

Looking for Life? Pick your Exoplanet

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars

Planet 10 Is Out There, Scientists Reckon
Stephen Hawking

Scientists, Celebrities Set To Send Humans To Mars
Curiosity Mars Rover

Exploring Deep Space Could Require Better Internet Connection
Coffee Beans

Climate Change Threatens The World's Most Popular Coffee Bean

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Crack In Antarctic Shelf Ready To Produce Iceberg
  2. Asteroid Collision With Earth Inevitable: ‘Matter Of When Not If,’ Experts Warn
  3. Quantum Entanglement is Achieved in Space For The First Time
  1. Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
  2. Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
  3. Consuming Extra Virgin Olive Oil Could Protect Against Cognitive Decline And Alzheimer's Disease
  4. Planet 10 Is Out There, Scientists Reckon
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Dead Spiral Galaxy

Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
Study: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Protects Brain Against Alzheimer's Disease

Consuming Extra Virgin Olive Oil Could Protect Against Cognitive Decline And Alzheimer's Disease
Mars Curiosity Rover

Mars Curiosity Rover Spotted By MRO
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled For Friday, Will Make Two Rocket Launches In 48 Hours
Real Time Analytics