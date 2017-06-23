Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Exoplanets Sun Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Vaccine To Lower Cholesterol Looks Promising

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 23, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
 Experimental Vaccine Lowers Cholesterol Levels In Mice
A vaccine tested in mice proved successful in lowering the high cholesterol.
(Photo : Wochit News/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists discovered a vaccine that has potential to lower cholesterol and prevent heart disease. This was tested on mice and proved to be successful.

The findings of the study were published in the European Heart Journal. The vaccine could immunize people against high cholesterol that could lead to cardiovascular diseases. The vaccine contains a molecule that triggers the body to generate antibodies against an enzyme known as PCSK9 that has a role in inhibiting the clearance of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol or "bad cholesterol" from the blood, according to Medical Xpress.

The study involved animal model such as mice. The researchers fed the mice with a high-fat, Western-style diet to generate high cholesterol. Then, they divided the mice into two groups. The first group was treated with the vaccine and the other was a control group. They injected the vaccine under the skin.

The results showed that the vaccine lessened the total amount of cholesterol by 53 percent. It also lessened the damage to the blood vessels by 64 percent and the markers of blood vessel inflammation by around 28 percent.

Newsweek reports that the vaccine is manufactured by AFFiRis, an Australian-based biotech company. It is now on phase I clinical trial to test its safety and see if it could be applied to humans. The clinical trial is held at the Department of Clinical Pharmacology, the Medical University of Vienna in Austria. This will be participated and tested on 72 healthy people and it might be completed by the end of 2017.

Günther Staffler, the chief technology officer at AFFiRis, stated that the reduction in total cholesterol levels was significantly correlated with induced antibody concentration. This proves that induced antibodies trigger the lessening in cholesterol. They are also responsible for the reduction of atherosclerosis development.

It is also found that the antibody concentrations stayed high at the end of the research. This could result in more reduction of cholesterol levels for some period and could have a long-lasting effect. It could also lead to treatment for those people with high cholesterol that triggers cardiovascular disease if proven successful in humans.

TagsVaccine, low cholesterol, Bad Cholesterol, PCSK9, Cholesterol, Cardiovascular Disease, AFFiRis

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Gray Hair Could Be A Sign Of Increased Cardiovascular Risk In Men

Legumes May Reduce The Risk Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Political Laxity May Lead To Zika Virus Outbreak

Eating 10 Portions, Not 5, Of Fruits Or Vegetables Could Reduce The Risk Of ...

Air Pollution In European Countries Is 27 Times More Lethal Than That Of China

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars

Planet 10 Is Out There, Scientists Reckon
Stephen Hawking

Scientists, Celebrities Set To Send Humans To Mars
Curiosity Mars Rover

Exploring Deep Space Could Require Better Internet Connection
Coffee Beans

Climate Change Threatens The World's Most Popular Coffee Bean

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Crack In Antarctic Shelf Ready To Produce Iceberg
  2. Asteroid Collision With Earth Inevitable: ‘Matter Of When Not If,’ Experts Warn
  3. Quantum Entanglement is Achieved in Space For The First Time
  1. Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
  2. Consuming Extra Virgin Olive Oil Could Protect Against Cognitive Decline And Alzheimer's Disease
  3. Planet 10 Is Out There, Scientists Reckon
  4. Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Dead Spiral Galaxy

Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
Study: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Protects Brain Against Alzheimer's Disease

Consuming Extra Virgin Olive Oil Could Protect Against Cognitive Decline And Alzheimer's Disease
Mars Curiosity Rover

Mars Curiosity Rover Spotted By MRO
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled For Friday, Will Make Two Rocket Launches In 48 Hours
Real Time Analytics