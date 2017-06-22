Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Unraveling DNA Replication For The First Time On Video

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 05:34 AM EDT
 DNA Replication Animation
DNA is comprised of a double helix of two complementary strands.
(Photo : Medical Instittution/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have been trying to figure out the mystery of this hereditary DNA replication. Now, they have captured a video of it and they are more puzzled than before.

Stephen Kowalczyzkowski, a molecular genetics professor at the University of California, Davis, said that it is a different way of thinking about replication that raises new questions. He further said that it is a real paradigm shift and undermines a great deal of what is in the textbooks.

DNA replication in molecular biology is defined as the biological process of generating two identical replicas of DNA from the original DNA molecule. This exists in all living organism and is attributed as the biological inheritance. DNA is composed of a double helix of two complementary strands. In times of replication, the strands will separate. The strand of one original DNA molecule could act as a template for the regeneration, a process known as semiconservative replication.

The DNA replication begins at the origins of replication within a cell. There is an unwinding of DNA at the origin and proteins are linked with the replication fork to aid in the DNA synthesis. This DNA replication happens during the S-stage of interphase.

In the video, the scientists were surprised because the replication stopped suddenly and shifted at varying pace. Professor Kowalczyzkowski said that the speed can vary about 10-fold, and the two strands also replicated at various speeds. At times, the replication stalled on one strand while taking place on the other. He also said that there is no coordination between the strands and they are completely autonomous, as Newsweek noted.

They found that the three enzymes, namely the helicase, primase and polymerase, are not always in sync. The helicase keeps on unzipping the helix even if the polymerase stops its replication. This could make the half-helix of DNA exposed and might be damaged. It is theorized that the errors in replication DNA could result in genetic abnormalities and could lead to diseases.

TagsDNA replication, DNA, Enzymes, polymerase, DNA synthesis

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Scientists Recover Ancient DNA From Caves

Why Do Octopuses, Squids And Cuttlefish Exceptionally Intelligent And Smart? A ...

Bizarre Experiments To Protect Astronauts In Space From Radiation Exposure

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited ...

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mutation Linked To Lifespan In Men

Genetic Mutation Could Increase The Lifespan Of Men By 10 Years
Total Solar Eclipse: Prepare Yourself For The 'Big One' On Aug. 21, 2017

Countdown: The Great American Eclipse Is Just 2 Months Away From Now
Curiosity Mars Rover

Exploring Deep Space Could Require Better Internet Connection
Planet Neptune

NASA Completes ‘Ice Giant’ Mission Study

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Lonely Curiosity Climbs a Mountain on Mars—And There It Is!
  2. Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
  3. Crack In Antarctic Shelf Ready To Produce Iceberg
  1. Quantum Entanglement is Achieved in Space For The First Time
  2. Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
  3. Looking for Life? Pick your Exoplanet
  4. Some Greenhouse Gases are Produced in Your Own Backyard
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

DNA Replication Animation

Unraveling DNA Replication For The First Time On Video
Mars Curiosity Rover

Mars Curiosity Rover Spotted By MRO
Quantum Satellite Achieves 'Spooky Action' At Record Distance

The Expounded Quantum Entanglement In Space Could Enhance Information Storage And Communication
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled For Friday, Will Make Two Rocket Launches In 48 Hours
Real Time Analytics