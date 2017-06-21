Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Lonely Curiosity Climbs a Mountain on Mars—And There It Is!

Dan Franck
First Posted: Jun 21, 2017 07:57 PM EDT
 HiRISE find Curiosity Moving Up Mt. Sharp
Mars rover Curiosity continues it mission to explore the Red Planet
(Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltech/Iniv. of Arizone)

In the center of the picture, in the midst of all that red and brown rock, is a tiny blue dot. That dot is the rover Curiosity slowly making its way up a mountain on Mars. It carries the hopes and dreams thousands of scientists and engineers who must be thrilled to see it on the rocky emptiness of the Red Planet.

The picture is color-enhanced, a bit -- Curiosity isn't that blue, but the color is close enough. Considering the closest it could be is 56 million miles, it's quite a picture. Curiosity is about the size of small car, 10 feet by 9 feet, but we can see it traveling up a mountain far away.

The camera that took the picture is in orbit above it, part of the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, dubbed HiRISE. It is one component of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that left Cape Canaveral in 2005.

 HiRISE images are legendary and you can find them on a NASA site dedicated to the camera's unique abilities. The instrument cost $40 million and has a 0.5 m aperture reflecting telescope -- quite a telephoto lens. It has a resolution of 0.3 meter at a height of 300 km.

The picture was taken on June 5, 2017, almost five years after Curiosity landed near the base of Mt. Sharp. Since then, the rover has had a long and intimate relationship with the mountain that lies just five degrees south of the Martian equator.

Curiosity landed at a site called Yellowknife near Aeolis Mons, the official designation of Mt. Sharp. For five years is has climbed over rocky terrain and up and over buttes. It also studied the beautiful Gale Crater during its travels.

What powers its movements? Curiosity is driven by radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG). The heat released from radioactive decay drives the formation of electricity that power the rover. Curiosity is powered by the decay of 4.5 kg of plutonium-238 dioxide.

Curiosity observed recurrent slope linnae, which Mars geologists think might be the remnants of salt water brine flowing across the surface. Might flowing water been a part of Mars in the past? It has also recorded instances of methane "burps." Could this be evidence that microbial life once existed on Mars?

The picture, with its inherent sense of loneliness, captures the rover half way between its missions. Earlier it studied sand dunes lower on Mt. Sharp. Curiosity saw that these dunes were active, changing shape due to forces of wind, erosion, and deposition. It is on its way to examine Vera Rubin Ridge, where hematite, a form of iron oxide has been spotted by the orbiter.

No matter where it travels, HiRISE, its Big Brother in the sky can track it, and we can watch Curiosity search for new wonders.

 

TagsMars Rover Curiosity, Curiosity

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hollywood-Like New Generation Mars Rovers To Launch In 2020

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars

Mars Curiosity Rover Captures Images Of The Red Planet's Stunning Black Sand ...

NASA Curiosity Rover Latest News: Incredible Video Of Dust Devils On Martian ...

Will Trump Pursue Sending Humans To Mars?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Curiosity Mars Rover

Exploring Deep Space Could Require Better Internet Connection
Bee on clover

Flight of the Bumblebee: A Soundscape for Survival
Deep Sea World Displayed At the Natural History Museum's Latest Exhibition

Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
LISA Pathfinder

Europe Approves Two Missions: Search For Habitable Planets And Detect Gravitational Waves

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
  2. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  3. Bangladesh Hit By Lightning Strikes Again, 22 People Killed
  1. India’s Mars Orbiter Mission ‘Mangalyaan’ Completes 1,000 Days In Orbit
  2. Breakthrough: Scientists Produce Biofuel From Algae
  3. A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch
  4. Quantum Entanglement is Achieved in Space For The First Time
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Quantum Satellite Achieves 'Spooky Action' At Record Distance

The Expounded Quantum Entanglement In Space Could Enhance Information Storage And Communication
Coughing Robot Spews 'Flu Germs'

Coughs And Sneezes Could Spread Up To 4 Meters; Bacteria Remain Alive In The Air For 45 Minutes
James Webb Space Telescope

NASA Reveals First Targets For James Webb Space Telescope: Exoplanets, Distant Galaxies & Solar System
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled For Friday, Will Make Two Rocket Launches In 48 Hours
Real Time Analytics