The Expounded Quantum Entanglement In Space Could Enhance Information Storage And Communication

The quantum entanglement was transmitted in space, which could improve information storage and communication.

(Photo : Science Magazine/YouTube screenshot)

Physicists have demonstrated and expounded the quantum entanglement into some far distances -- into space. This could significantly improve the information storage and communication.

The study was published in the journal Science. It was led by Juan Yin, a physicist at the Science and Technology University of China in Shanghai, and other colleagues, according to Futurism.

Yin said that they demonstrated the distribution of two entangled photons from a satellite to two ground stations that are about 1,203 kilometers (748 miles) apart. This broke the previous record that reached to 100 kilometers (62 miles) only.

The scientists utilized the world's first quantum-enabled satellite known as the Micius. This was launched by China in 2016. It aims to transfer entangled photons to some ground stations separated by long distances.

Albert Einstein referred this quantum entanglement as "spooky action at a distance." Quantum entanglement is defined as a physical event that happens when pairs or groups of particles are produced or interact each other, in which the quantum state of every particle could not be described independently of the others, even though they are separated by a significant distance. It is theorized that instead of this, the quantum state must be described.

So, where is the quantum entanglement of use? This event could be useful for information storage. These involve using the quantum bit in quantum computing. This is also a breakthrough in communication, in which it allows for instantaneous communication where no hackers could cut in. This also provides rapid communication.

Quantum entanglement that is maintained in space could lead to long-distance satellite communication and to quantum teleportation. The scientists stated that the long-distance entanglement distribution is important for the testing of quantum physics and quantum networks. Quantum cryptography could also benefit from the quantum entanglement that could alter the information stored and could enhance the security in communication, as well as in payment systems.