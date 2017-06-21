Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

India’s Mars Orbiter Mission ‘Mangalyaan’ Completes 1,000 Days In Orbit

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 21, 2017 05:31 AM EDT
 Mars Orbiter Mission Mangalyaan
The Indian space agency’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has completed 1,000 days in orbit.
(Photo : News watch/YouTube screenshot)

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) first interplanetary probe -- the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) also known as Mangalyaan -- has completed 1,000 Earth days in its orbit. The mission was launched on Nov. 5, 2013.

“MOM completes 1,000 earth days in its orbit, today (June 19, 2017) well beyond its designed mission life of six months,” ISRO said, as News Nation reported. “1,000 Earth days corresponds to 973.24 Mars Sols (Martian Solar day) and MOM completed 388 orbits.”

According to Deccan Herald, in its successful journey, from launch to completing 1,000 days in orbit, MOM has had many credits and achievements to its name. The probe has been lauded by the international scientific community for being cost effective and the period of the mission’s realization was also short. Moreover, the satellite continues to work smoothly and is in good health, and scientists from India use the data collected by MOM for research and development.

The Mars Orbiter Mission has five scientific instruments on board that include Thermal Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (TIS), Mars Colour Camera (MCC), Mars Exospheric Neutral Composition Analyser (MENCA), Methane Sensor for Mars (MSM) and Lyman Alpha Photometer (LAP). The MCC has captured and sent back 715 pictures of Mars so far.

During the course of its journey, the mission went through a communication blackout from June 2, 2015 to July 2, 2015 due to solar conjunction. The period of May 18 to May 30, 2016, saw MOM experience the whiteout that took place when Earth was between the Sun and Mars, and excess solar radiation made it impossible for the satellite to communicate with Earth.

The aim of the US$73 million MOM is to study the Martian surface, mineral composition of the planet and scan its atmosphere for methane. Incidentally, the presence of methane will indicate if there is life on the Red Planet.

TagsIndia Mars Mission, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, Mars Orbiter Mission, Mom, Mangalyaan, Mars, Red Planet

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red ...

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon

Humans May Discover Aliens Within The Next 10 To 15 Years, Expert Suggests

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Diverse Minerals In Martian Rocks

Is Alien Life Responsible For This Massive, Deep Depression Found On Mars?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Curiosity Mars Rover

Exploring Deep Space Could Require Better Internet Connection
Bee on clover

Flight of the Bumblebee: A Soundscape for Survival
Deep Sea World Displayed At the Natural History Museum's Latest Exhibition

Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
LISA Pathfinder

Europe Approves Two Missions: Search For Habitable Planets And Detect Gravitational Waves

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
  2. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  3. Bangladesh Hit By Lightning Strikes Again, 22 People Killed
  1. India’s Mars Orbiter Mission ‘Mangalyaan’ Completes 1,000 Days In Orbit
  2. A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch
  3. Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
  4. Breakthrough: Scientists Produce Biofuel From Algae
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Quantum Satellite Achieves 'Spooky Action' At Record Distance

The Expounded Quantum Entanglement In Space Could Enhance Information Storage And Communication
Coughing Robot Spews 'Flu Germs'

Coughs And Sneezes Could Spread Up To 4 Meters; Bacteria Remain Alive In The Air For 45 Minutes
James Webb Space Telescope

NASA Reveals First Targets For James Webb Space Telescope: Exoplanets, Distant Galaxies & Solar System
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled For Friday, Will Make Two Rocket Launches In 48 Hours
Real Time Analytics