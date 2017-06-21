Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Quantum Entanglement is Achieved in Space For The First Time

Catherine Rice
First Posted: Jun 21, 2017 05:08 AM EDT
 Albert Einstein.

(Photo : Keystone/Getty Images)

Quantum entanglement is the phenomenon of two particles, such as photons, that remain connected even when they are separated by a large distance. Specifically, if something happens to one particle, it will automatically affect the other one, even though they are separated. To non-physicists, this might sound a bit like magic -- or pseudo-science at the very least -- and even Albert Einstein, whose research contributed to current quantum theory, described the concept as "spooky action at a distance."

But now, physicists have been able to produce entangled photons (or packets of light) in outer space, reports the Chicago Tribune, even without quite understanding how the phenomenon of quantum entanglement works. In a study published in the journal Science, physicist Jian-Wei Pan at the University of Science and Technology of China described how he and his team were able to produce these entangled photons on a satellite orbiting the Earth and then beam the particles to two different ground-based labs that were 750 miles apart, without losing the particles' mysterious linkage.

Specifically, on the satellite Micius, which launched last year, a high-energy laser was fired through a special kind of crystal, thereby generating entangled photon pairs. The photons were transmitted to two ground stations in China: one in the city of Delingha and one in the city of Lijiang, about 750 miles away from each other.

Quantum entanglement is exciting because it could one day be used for "quantum communication" or the means of communicating secure or confidential messages without cables, wireless signals or code. Because any interference with an entangled particle immediately affects its partner, these communications cannot be hacked. Entangled particles could also be used to build a "quantum internet," allowing for secure and lightspeed communication, which could have useful applications for hospitals, credit card companies and government agencies that are prone to cyber attacks.

The next step that Pan would like to investigate is sending quantum particles from the ground to the satellite and setting up a channel that would allow for the transmission of tens of thousands of entangled pairs per second. "Then the satellite can really be used for quantum communication," he said.

TagsQuantum Physics, Photons, Theory of Relativity, Quantum Communication, quantum internet

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Expounded Quantum Entanglement In Space Could Enhance Information Storage ...

Volkswagen To Launch Quantum Computing-Based Traffic Optimization Systems In ...

Quantum Physics Latest Update: A New Quantum Zeno Effect Experiment Showed ...

Quantum Computing: The Future Of Computing Is Here, At Least In China; Highly ...

Explaining The Formation Of Rogue Waves And Tsunamis Based On Principles Of ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Curiosity Mars Rover

Exploring Deep Space Could Require Better Internet Connection
Bee on clover

Flight of the Bumblebee: A Soundscape for Survival
Deep Sea World Displayed At the Natural History Museum's Latest Exhibition

Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
LISA Pathfinder

Europe Approves Two Missions: Search For Habitable Planets And Detect Gravitational Waves

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Australian Scientists Gather Nightmarish Creatures From Deep Sea
  2. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  3. Bangladesh Hit By Lightning Strikes Again, 22 People Killed
  1. India’s Mars Orbiter Mission ‘Mangalyaan’ Completes 1,000 Days In Orbit
  2. A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch
  3. Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
  4. Breakthrough: Scientists Produce Biofuel From Algae
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Quantum Satellite Achieves 'Spooky Action' At Record Distance

The Expounded Quantum Entanglement In Space Could Enhance Information Storage And Communication
Coughing Robot Spews 'Flu Germs'

Coughs And Sneezes Could Spread Up To 4 Meters; Bacteria Remain Alive In The Air For 45 Minutes
James Webb Space Telescope

NASA Reveals First Targets For James Webb Space Telescope: Exoplanets, Distant Galaxies & Solar System
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled For Friday, Will Make Two Rocket Launches In 48 Hours
Real Time Analytics