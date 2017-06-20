Updated Hot Tags NASA Sun Mars Earth China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Flight of the Bumblebee: A Soundscape for Survival

Dan Franck
First Posted: Jun 20, 2017 02:04 PM EDT
 Bee on clover

(Photo : Getty Images)

High up in the clover-laden alpine meadows of the Rocky Mountains, a group of scientists is listening to bumblebees. Their summer days amid Colorado's Ridge Long Term Ecological Research Site and at Pennsylvania Mountain might seem a mere idyllic on a clear summer day, but these scientists are doing research that may have profound implications for human society, and even for our survival.

Candace Galen from the University of Missouri, Columbia, lead author Nicole Miller-Struttmann from Webster University, and team of biologist are testing asking a unique question. Can we tell how effectively pollination is occurring by listening to the soundscape of bumblebees?

Consider these facts. The populations of bees worldwide are declining and with that decline over 85% of all the flowering plants in the world are affected. Our agricultural crops are suffering too. Over 75% of them are at the direct mercy of bees and the bees are declining. Over $200 billion dollars a year are lost because crops are not effectively pollinated.

Disease, parasites, pollution, fertilizers, pesticides, and changes in the world's climate are all affecting the bees we need to pollinate plants. Ecological changes can occur when major pollinators are reduced in numbers. Crops can fail. What do potatoes, okra, cashews, and watermelons have in common? They rely almost exclusively on pollination by bees.

Dr. Galen and her team are listening to the sounds of bumbles, specifically two native species, Bombax bleatus and B. sylvicola. They are listening in meadows dense with clover in flower. They are attempting, for the first time, to correlate the sound of bees with the efficacy of pollination.

The team discovered that both bee wing size and tongue length correspond with a characteristic buzzing frequency. They can listen to buzzing in the 120-400 Hz range and tell, at a non-species level, which sorts of bees are active. They listen using small receivers placed throughout the meadows that pick up the sounds of bees.

Why is this work important? Imagine this scenario. A watermelon farmer sits in her office and opens her computer. On it she sees a soundscape of her vast fields. Her field has been rigged up with a hundred small microphones. She can immediately see, graphically, where pollination is taking place -- and where it is not. She can also tell the general size and shape of the bees doing the pollinating. Software can alert her to changes in bee activity over the last 36 hours. Quickly she can locate trouble spots and act to make sure her watermelons will develop. It is a symphony that saves her crops.

Studies of populations of bats and birds have long been based on the data from sounds, the high squeak of a little brown bat or the call of a crow. Recording the soundscape of bees is new however. As the days in the Rocky Mountain summer moves on, scientists are learning how to track bees. Our world food supply might hang in the balance.

 

Tagspollination, Bees, Agriculture

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Bumblebees Prove Small-Brained Animals Have Learning Abilities

Hairy Drones Could Function As Bees

Thousands Of Pollinator Washed Up On The Shore; Is Pesticide To Blame In This ...

Organic Food Is Back On Popular Demand By Health Conscious Consumers

Charles Darwin Theory’s 51.7-Million-Year-Old Genetic Secret Unlocked!

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Coral Reefs In Danger

Global Bleaching Now Easing, But It Is Still Pretty Bad
Seven Extreme Planets

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe
Yellowstone New Quakes & Evacuation Plan: Scientists Find 4X Magma Under Supervolcano

Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
Elon Musk's Mars Plans

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  2. China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication
  3. Marijuana Growers Now Going Green
  1. Death Valley: Tourists Flock In The Hottest Place In America Despite Soaring Temperatures
  2. Insects And The Growth Of Mosses Threaten Antarctica Now
  3. A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch
  4. Broken Heart Syndrome May Have Longer-Lasting Damaging Effects Than Previously Thought, New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Has Discovered 10 New Earth-Like Planets That Could Support Alien Life

NASA's Kepler Survey Catalog Reveals 219 New Planet Candidates
Can You Really Die Of Broken Heart Syndrome?

Broken Heart Syndrome May Have Longer-Lasting Damaging Effects Than Previously Thought, New Study Reveals
NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Star-Forming Factory Inside The Orion Nebula

Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
Antibiotic Resistance

Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
Real Time Analytics