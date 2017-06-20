Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cats Conquered The Ancient World, According To Science

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 20, 2017 05:36 AM EDT
 Cats
A portrait of a rescued cat.
(Photo : Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In Ancient Egypt, cats were considered as gods and were praised and worshipped. However, over the years, they became quite domesticated. Although the way cat owners praise and love them, anyone would think they still have their godly tendencies.

According to the BBC, today's domestic cats descended from the wild cats that were somehow domesticated. This happened twice: first in the Near East and again in Egypt. In the Near East some 9,000 years ago, farmers are the ones likely to have successfully tamed them. Later on, in ancient Egypt, they spread out along maritime trade routes. Today, these felines are everywhere, except in Antarctica.

While cats were not always as lazy as people think them to be these days, this could be the result of being fully domesticated. In a study, researchers extracted mitochondrial DNA from more than 200 ancient cat remains from Viking graves, Egyptian mummies and Stone Age sites. The DNA evidence showed that around 9,000 years ago, farmers were seem to be the first people to tame wild cats and took them to travels. Whether this was accidental or deliberate, scientists do not know.

ABC News reported that a second genetic signature was seen in Egypt, but reached other far-off places including Europe, between the first and fifth centuries. While cat distribution around the world was probably encouraged due to their usefulness in rodent control, it seems that cats too, chose to be around humans.

Eva-Maria Geigl of Institut Jacques Monod in Paris shared, "I would say cats chose human company, but it was a commensal relationship - it was profitable to both sides."

Tabby cats, which are popular pets nowadays, surprisingly only appeared in the Middle Ages. But over the next few hundred years, they were able to spread around the world as cats won the world over for their beauty and not their utilitarian skills.

TagsCats, ancient cats, Ancient Egypt

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Why Did These Turkeys March In A Perfect Circle Around A Dead Cat?

New Study Debunks 'Crazy Cat Lady' Myths

Cats Spread Around The World Through Farming And Vikings' Expeditions, DNA Study...

Cats Use Physics To Attack Prey

Is Your Cat in Pain? 25 Signs Reveal What Your Cat is Experiencing

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Coral Reefs In Danger

Global Bleaching Now Easing, But It Is Still Pretty Bad
Seven Extreme Planets

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe
Yellowstone New Quakes & Evacuation Plan: Scientists Find 4X Magma Under Supervolcano

Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
Elon Musk's Mars Plans

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication
  2. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  3. Marijuana Growers Now Going Green
  1. Insects And The Growth Of Mosses Threaten Antarctica Now
  2. A Newly Identified Polar Wind Nebula Spotted In Space
  3. Study Finds Significant Lead in 1 in 5 Baby Food Samples
  4. Building 428 Hydroelectric Dams In Amazon Basin Spells Disaster For Nature & Environment, Scientists Warn
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Has Discovered 10 New Earth-Like Planets That Could Support Alien Life

NASA's Kepler Survey Catalog Reveals 219 New Planet Candidates
Can You Really Die Of Broken Heart Syndrome?

Broken Heart Syndrome May Have Longer-Lasting Damaging Effects Than Previously Thought, New Study Reveals
NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Star-Forming Factory Inside The Orion Nebula

Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
Antibiotic Resistance

Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
Real Time Analytics