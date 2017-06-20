Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Jupiter

Death Valley: Tourists Flock In The Hottest Place In America Despite Soaring Temperatures

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 20, 2017 05:04 AM EDT
 Death Valley, CA
Death Valley has a soaring temperatures of about 120 degrees this summer.
(Photo : Wochit News/YouTube screenshot)

Summer has arrived and temperature in Death Valley National Park reached up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius). However, this did not stop tourists from visiting the desert valley located in Eastern California.

National Weather Service stated that the park rangers at Death Valley National Park recorded the first 120-degree day of the year on Saturday. Hotter temperatures are forecasted through at least Sunday and expected to reach about 128 degrees. The park rangers are urging the tourists and other visitors to take precautions because of these soaring temperatures in the area, according to Los Angeles Times.

John Adair, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said that there are very few places on Earth to go to experience those temperatures and Death Valley is one of those. This refers to the tourists who are still flocking the place despite the intense temperature. With this, business booms alongside the Dearth Valley National Park, according to CBS News.

Mike Orozco, who works at the Panamint Springs Resort located near the entrance of Death Valley, said that when it is 120 to 125 degrees, there are more customers than there ever is. Meanwhile, Ed Carreon, a commercial photographer who always visits the park and likes the scorching summer months, said that some people consider being out there in those conditions a kind of suffering. He further said that other people could get a kind of euphoria or a reward out of it.

If one would like to experience this soaring heat in the Death Valley National Park, the park rangers have recommended some precaution tips. Among them are the following:

  • To protect your head and skin, you must wear a hat and apply sunscreen on your exposed body parts.
  • Bring along with you lots of water probably at least 1 gallon of water for every person each day.
  • Consume light snacks in the whole day even if you are not hungry.
  • The direct exposure to the Sun must be not over 15 minutes. If possible, spend your time inside the air-conditioned vehicle.
  • Spend more time at the park's higher elevations rather than on the below sea-level destinations. 

