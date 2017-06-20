Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12

Ellainie Calangian
First Posted: Jun 20, 2017 05:22 AM EDT
 Yellowstone New Quakes & Evacuation Plan: Scientists Find 4X Magma Under Supervolcano
Yellowstone has been hit by over 230 earthquakes and this raises fears of the possible eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano.
(Photo : MLordand God/YouTube screenshot)

Yellowstone has been hit by a magnitude 3 earthquake on June 19, Monday, totaling about over 230 earthquakes since June 12. This swarm of earthquakes that hit Yellowstone has been attributed to the end of days, according to a rabbi in Israel.

Scientists from the University of Utah, who monitor the Yellowstone Volcano, stated that the epicenter of the shock was in the Yellowstone National Park that is about eight miles north-northeast of the town of the West Yellowstone in Montana. The series of earthquakes that began on June 12 includes a 3.5 earthquake. The series of quakes also included about 30 earthquakes with magnitude 2 and bigger and four earthquakes of magnitude 3 and bigger. 

This seismic activity could signify that an eruption might take place. On the other hand, it is unclear when the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt.

The spokesperson from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and YVO stated that the current activity seems to be "slowly winding down" and there is no other geological activity that has been identified. On the other hand, the possibility of the eruption at Yellowstone next year is now gauged at 1 in 730,000, according to Newsweek.

Meanwhile, a rabbi from Israel attributed this seismic activity in the Yellowstone to end of days. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David's Tomb on Mount Zion, said that disasters, natural and manmade, appear to be striking faster and harder than the previous generations. He further said that now, scientists tell people of threats they absolutely cannot protect them against like the volcano that threatens the world, as noted by the Breaking Israel News.

He also emphasized that volcanoes have a significant role in the end of days as mentioned by the prophets. He cited Zechariah 13:9 that says, "And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried." It further said that "they shall call on My name and I will answer them; 'It is My people' and they shall say: 'Hashem is my God'."

TagsYellowstone National Park, earthquake, end of the world, End of days

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Himalayas Played A Major Role In The 2004 Tsunami, Here Is How

$10,000 Reward For The Information Of The Gunman Who Shot The Famous White Wolf ...

Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New ...

'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse: A Sign Of The End Times?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Coral Reefs In Danger

Global Bleaching Now Easing, But It Is Still Pretty Bad
Seven Extreme Planets

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe
Yellowstone New Quakes & Evacuation Plan: Scientists Find 4X Magma Under Supervolcano

Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
Elon Musk's Mars Plans

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication
  2. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  3. Marijuana Growers Now Going Green
  1. Insects And The Growth Of Mosses Threaten Antarctica Now
  2. A Newly Identified Polar Wind Nebula Spotted In Space
  3. Study Finds Significant Lead in 1 in 5 Baby Food Samples
  4. Building 428 Hydroelectric Dams In Amazon Basin Spells Disaster For Nature & Environment, Scientists Warn
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Has Discovered 10 New Earth-Like Planets That Could Support Alien Life

NASA's Kepler Survey Catalog Reveals 219 New Planet Candidates
Can You Really Die Of Broken Heart Syndrome?

Broken Heart Syndrome May Have Longer-Lasting Damaging Effects Than Previously Thought, New Study Reveals
NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Star-Forming Factory Inside The Orion Nebula

Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
Antibiotic Resistance

Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
Real Time Analytics