Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12

Yellowstone has been hit by over 230 earthquakes and this raises fears of the possible eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano.

(Photo : MLordand God/YouTube screenshot)

Yellowstone has been hit by a magnitude 3 earthquake on June 19, Monday, totaling about over 230 earthquakes since June 12. This swarm of earthquakes that hit Yellowstone has been attributed to the end of days, according to a rabbi in Israel.

Scientists from the University of Utah, who monitor the Yellowstone Volcano, stated that the epicenter of the shock was in the Yellowstone National Park that is about eight miles north-northeast of the town of the West Yellowstone in Montana. The series of earthquakes that began on June 12 includes a 3.5 earthquake. The series of quakes also included about 30 earthquakes with magnitude 2 and bigger and four earthquakes of magnitude 3 and bigger.

This seismic activity could signify that an eruption might take place. On the other hand, it is unclear when the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt.

The spokesperson from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and YVO stated that the current activity seems to be "slowly winding down" and there is no other geological activity that has been identified. On the other hand, the possibility of the eruption at Yellowstone next year is now gauged at 1 in 730,000, according to Newsweek.

Meanwhile, a rabbi from Israel attributed this seismic activity in the Yellowstone to end of days. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David's Tomb on Mount Zion, said that disasters, natural and manmade, appear to be striking faster and harder than the previous generations. He further said that now, scientists tell people of threats they absolutely cannot protect them against like the volcano that threatens the world, as noted by the Breaking Israel News.

He also emphasized that volcanoes have a significant role in the end of days as mentioned by the prophets. He cited Zechariah 13:9 that says, "And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried." It further said that "they shall call on My name and I will answer them; 'It is My people' and they shall say: 'Hashem is my God'."