Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Broken Heart Syndrome May Have Longer-Lasting Damaging Effects Than Previously Thought, New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 20, 2017 04:14 AM EDT
 Can You Really Die Of Broken Heart Syndrome?
Broken heart syndrome could have longer-lasting damaging effects on heart, according to a new study.
(Photo : Unraveling the Matrix/YouTube screenshot)

A new study reveals that the "broken heart syndrome" or also referred to as takotsubo syndrome may have longer-lasting damaging effects on the heart. This syndrome was thought the heart to recover in time. On the other hand, the new study indicates that it will have more long-term damage.

The study was printed in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography. It was funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF). The study was led by researchers from the Aberdeen University, according to BBC News.

The broken heart syndrome is caused by severe emotional distress such as the death of a loved one or bereavement. It is thought that this syndrome could cause temporary heart failure. In the U.K., about 3,000 people suffer from this syndrome each year. It mostly affects women than men.

The study involved 52 people diagnosed with takotsubo syndrome. The researchers have examined them over the course of four months. They looked at how their hearts were functioning by using ultrasound and cardiac MRI scans. The results suggest that the condition permanently altered the pumping motion of the heart, delaying the twisting by the heart during a heartbeat.

They also found that the heart's squeezing motion was also reduced. Meanwhile, some parts of the heart muscle suffered scarring that had an impact on the elasticity of the heart. This inhibited the heart from contracting properly, according to Mirror.

Dr. Dana Dawson, the lead author of the study and the reader in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Aberdeen, said that they used to think that people who suffered from takotsubo cardiomyopathy would likely recover fully without medication. On the other hand, they have shown that this condition has much longer-lasting damaging effects on the hearts of those who suffer from it.

The figures indicate that between 3 percent and 17 percent of patients die within five years of diagnosis. The stress trigger is seen in about 70 percent cases. Experts urge the need to find effective treatments for this damaging condition. 

TagsBroken Heart Syndrome, Takotsubo syndrome, heart, heart muscle, bereavement

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Medical Miracles: Making Beating Hearts Out Of Spinach Leaves

Pessimism: Being Negative Is Not Good For The Heart, Can Cause Heart Disease

Blood Test Could Predict If You'll Die In The Next 5 Years

Smoking Weed May Boost The Risk Of Weakened Heart Muscles

Heart Failure Not As Life Threatening As Heart Attack: Experts

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Coral Reefs In Danger

Global Bleaching Now Easing, But It Is Still Pretty Bad
Seven Extreme Planets

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe
Yellowstone New Quakes & Evacuation Plan: Scientists Find 4X Magma Under Supervolcano

Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
Elon Musk's Mars Plans

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication
  2. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  3. Marijuana Growers Now Going Green
  1. Insects And The Growth Of Mosses Threaten Antarctica Now
  2. A Newly Identified Polar Wind Nebula Spotted In Space
  3. Study Finds Significant Lead in 1 in 5 Baby Food Samples
  4. Building 428 Hydroelectric Dams In Amazon Basin Spells Disaster For Nature & Environment, Scientists Warn
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Has Discovered 10 New Earth-Like Planets That Could Support Alien Life

NASA's Kepler Survey Catalog Reveals 219 New Planet Candidates
Can You Really Die Of Broken Heart Syndrome?

Broken Heart Syndrome May Have Longer-Lasting Damaging Effects Than Previously Thought, New Study Reveals
NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Star-Forming Factory Inside The Orion Nebula

Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
Antibiotic Resistance

Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
Real Time Analytics