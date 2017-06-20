Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA's Kepler Survey Catalog Reveals 219 New Planet Candidates

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 20, 2017 04:15 AM EDT
 NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Has Discovered 10 New Earth-Like Planets That Could Support Alien Life
Kepler space telescope has identified 219 new planet candidates.
(Photo : Close Encounters UFO/YouTube screenshot)

NASA scientists have introduced 219 new planet candidates, in which 10 of them are the near-Earth size and orbiting in their star's habitable zone. They were identified by Kepler space telescope and have been added to its discoveries that reach a total of 4,034 candidate planets.

The findings of the new catalog study were presented at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley on Monday. The study was led by Susan Thompson, a Kepler scientist for the SETI Institute in California, and other colleagues.

NASA stated that this is the most comprehensive and detailed catalog release of candidate exoplanets that are planets outside the solar system. This is also the final catalog from the view of Kepler of the patch of sky in the Cygnus constellation.

About 2,335 have been confirmed as exoplanets among the total of the discovered 4,034 candidate planets detected by Kepler. Among the 50-near-Earth-size habitable zone candidates, there were 30 that have been verified.

Thompson said that with this catalog they are able to extend their analysis of planets' demographics out of the longest periods. These periods are like the planet Earth. This catalog will also help the scientists calculate how many planets like the planet Earth are in the galaxy, according to Space.com.

Meanwhile, Mario Perez, Kepler program scientist in the Astrophysics Division of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, described the Kepler data set as unique. This is because it contains the population of these near-Earth-size catalog of planets that have almost the same size and orbit as Earth. He further said that understanding their frequency in the galaxy will help inform the design of the future NASA missions to directly image another Earth.

This catalog is the latest release of Kepler during the first four years of its mission. Kepler identifies planets through determining the minuscule drop in the brightness of the star that could happen when a planet crosses in front of it, in which it is called a transit. 

TagsNASA, Kepler Space Telescope, Kepler Survey Catalog, planets, new planet candidate, Exoplanets

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast...

Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Diverse Minerals In Martian Rocks

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Coral Reefs In Danger

Global Bleaching Now Easing, But It Is Still Pretty Bad
Seven Extreme Planets

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe
Yellowstone New Quakes & Evacuation Plan: Scientists Find 4X Magma Under Supervolcano

Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
Elon Musk's Mars Plans

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication
  2. Yellowstone Hit By More Than 230 Earthquakes Since June 12
  3. Marijuana Growers Now Going Green
  1. Insects And The Growth Of Mosses Threaten Antarctica Now
  2. A Newly Identified Polar Wind Nebula Spotted In Space
  3. Study Finds Significant Lead in 1 in 5 Baby Food Samples
  4. Building 428 Hydroelectric Dams In Amazon Basin Spells Disaster For Nature & Environment, Scientists Warn
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Has Discovered 10 New Earth-Like Planets That Could Support Alien Life

NASA's Kepler Survey Catalog Reveals 219 New Planet Candidates
Can You Really Die Of Broken Heart Syndrome?

Broken Heart Syndrome May Have Longer-Lasting Damaging Effects Than Previously Thought, New Study Reveals
NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Star-Forming Factory Inside The Orion Nebula

Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
Antibiotic Resistance

Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
Real Time Analytics