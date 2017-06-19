Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 19, 2017 06:38 AM EDT
 China Quantum Satellite
A Chinese quantum satellite recently made a breakthrough in secure communications.
(Photo : CGTN/YouTube screenshot)

China had launched the world’s first hack proof quantum satellite, called Micius, last year to create a system of communications between space and Earth. Now, the quantum satellite has reportedly sent transmissions over 1,200 kilometers (746 miles), covering more distance than earlier records. According to China, this a breakthrough in technology that can be used to send secure messages.

BBC reported the feat is a doorway to bright prospects for quantum communications and that the term spy satellite gets a new meaning with the spacecraft’s successful test. The mission can help in providing unbreakable secret communications channels with the help of the laws of quantum science. This will help in the development of a new type of internet that would be far more secure than the present one.

The team of Chinese researchers from Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) used the phenomenon of quantum entanglement. According to it, a particle can impact a far-off twin instantly and overcome the great distance that separates them. In fact, Albert Einstein had described such a situation as spooky action at a distance.

Incidentally, the scientists successfully spread out entangled photon pairs over 1,200 km, breaking the record of 100 kilometers (62 miles) at which entanglement had been achieved previously. Lead scientist Jian-Wei Pan added that the encrypted messages technology so far is “the only way to establish secure keys between two distant locations on earth without relying on trustful relay.” According to Hindustan Times, the journal Science wrote that the new development shows the possibility of a global quantum communication network in the future.

Incidentally, China has been working steadily on its space program, citing defense and national security and has also added that its space program is for peaceful purposes. The Pentagon has said that the launch of the first experimental quantum satellite by China is a notable advance in cryptography research.

TagsChina, China Quantum Satellite, quantum satellite, Micius

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

China's First X-ray Space Telescope Will Explore Black Holes, Magnetic Field Of ...

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Volkswagen To Launch Quantum Computing-Based Traffic Optimization Systems In ...

Quantum Computing: The Future Of Computing Is Here, At Least In China; Highly ...

China To Launch Manned Space Station By 2022

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Elon Musk's Mars Plans

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet
Seven Extreme Planets

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass

Unusual Antarctic Weather Leads To Texas-Sized Melt
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication
  2. Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet
  3. Marijuana Growers Now Going Green
  1. A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch
  2. Study Finds Significant Lead in 1 in 5 Baby Food Samples
  3. Insects And The Growth Of Mosses Threaten Antarctica Now
  4. Unusual Antarctic Weather Leads To Texas-Sized Melt
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Antibiotic Resistance

Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Star-Forming Factory Inside The Orion Nebula

Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
Brrr! How Much Can Temperatures Drop During A Total Solar Eclipse?

There Is A Surprising Drop Of Temperature During The Total Solar Eclipse
South Africa Garden Route

South Africa’s Garden Route Declared As UNESCO Biosphere Reserve
Real Time Analytics