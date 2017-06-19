Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

There Is A Surprising Drop Of Temperature During The Total Solar Eclipse

Ellainie Calangian
First Posted: Jun 19, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
 Brrr! How Much Can Temperatures Drop During A Total Solar Eclipse?
During the total solar eclipse, the Moon covers the Sun and casts the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on the planet Earth.
(Photo : Science & Technology/YouTube screenshot)

Experts and observers have noticed a sudden drop in temperatures during the rare event known as the "total solar eclipse." So, how much is the drop in temperature during this celestial event?

Space.com reports that the temperature dropped by as much as 28 degrees Fahrenheit from 78 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius) during the total solar eclipse on Dec. 9, 1834. Meanwhile, there was a drop in temperature from 8 degrees Fahrenheit to minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 13 degrees Celsius to minus 21 degrees Celsius) during the total solar eclipse on the Norwegian Island of Svalbard in March 2015.

The drop in temperatures during this celestial phenomenon depends on the location and time of the year. The change is caused by the loss of light from the disk of the Sun. This is like the difference between the temperature at midday and the temperature just after sunset, and the change will happen suddenly. The average drop in temperature during the total solar eclipse is about 10 degrees Fahrenheit (about 5 degrees Celsius), according to Rick Feinberg, the head of media relations for the American Astronomical Society.

During the total solar eclipse, the Moon envelopes the whole disk of the Sun. The Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow called umbra on the planet Earth. During this phenomenon, the day becomes as dark as night.

The next total solar eclipse will occur on Aug. 21, 2017. It will be seen in some areas of America and other parts of the world. To get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse, one must protect his eyes by having protective eyewear or eyeglasses that shield the Sun's UV radiation.

On average, the total solar eclipses occur every 18 months. On the other hand, they could only be viewed on a narrow strip of land. 

TagsTotal Solar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse, Moon, Sun, Earth, umbra, Temperature

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Saturn At Its Best And Closest View During Its Opposition On June 15

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon

The Sun Might Have Had An Evil Twin ‘Nemesis’

Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Elon Musk's Mars Plans

Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet
Seven Extreme Planets

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass

Unusual Antarctic Weather Leads To Texas-Sized Melt
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China’s Satellite ‘Micius’ Makes Breakthrough In Quantum Communication
  2. Mars Colonization: Elon Musk Plans To Create A Self-Sustaining City On The Red Planet
  3. Marijuana Growers Now Going Green
  1. A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch
  2. Study Finds Significant Lead in 1 in 5 Baby Food Samples
  3. Insects And The Growth Of Mosses Threaten Antarctica Now
  4. A Compound Found In Broccoli Could Reduce Blood Sugar Levels
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Antibiotic Resistance

Origin Of The Antibiotic Resistance Genes Identified, Could Lead To New Antibiotics
NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Star-Forming Factory Inside The Orion Nebula

Green Bank Telescope Captures An Image Of A Stunning Star-Forming Gas In Orion Nebula
Brrr! How Much Can Temperatures Drop During A Total Solar Eclipse?

There Is A Surprising Drop Of Temperature During The Total Solar Eclipse
South Africa Garden Route

South Africa’s Garden Route Declared As UNESCO Biosphere Reserve
Real Time Analytics