Updated Hot Tags NASA Universe Black holes Jupiter Sun

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Astronomical Twins: Lonely Sun May Have Had A Pair

Brooke James
First Posted: Jun 16, 2017 04:45 AM EDT
 The Sun
The Sun rises over Lake Mead near Boulder Beach.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The universe still remains a mystery. It seems that a new, strange truth about it has been revealed and it may have been a few lonely trillion years for the Sun. Young stars in the Perseus molecular cloud revealed that stars may have been born in pairs, and the Sun somehow lost its companion along the way.

As noted by Astronomy, all stars essentially formed in molecular clouds. As seen in observations from Perseus, all of these stars were gravitationally bound. In fact, such astronomical binary system may have been a requirement of protostars, and they could require a common center of gravity. Their companion should be there to accumulate mass -- and the dense cores can therefore use leftover material to form more stars.

The study appeared in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, stating that as many as 60 percent of the stars shed their binary pair over time. They may gain a wider distance from their pair until their gravitational bind is severed. They may also have different mass, meaning some of the companions could be brown dwarfs that could be cast out by their larger pairs.

There is also the possibility that the star pair is still around and can still influence its pair's environment. Scientists, for instance, have been speculating of a sun companion for decades.

Space.com reported that scientists theorized a gravitational tug that periodically jostles comets out of their normal orbits, which is how they end up toward Earth. Such impacts have caused mass extinctions, which earned the putative star the nickname Nemesis. However, new studies do not paint Nemesis as a sort of astrological murderer. It likely broke free from the Sun and melted into the Milky Way and its many stellar populations.

Why did scientists not realize such binaries until now? Steven Stahler, a research astronomer from the University of California Berkeley, stated, "The key here is that no one looked before in a systematic way at the relation of real young stars to the clouds that spawn them." Today, Stahler and his partner are doing some modeling work to better understand the revelation.

Tagsbinary systems, sun twin, sun sibling, Nemesis

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Sun Might Have Had An Evil Twin ‘Nemesis’

Alien Planet Revolves Around Two Suns Instead Of One

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Be Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?
After 130 Years, Scientists Could Rediscover An Eighth Wonder Of The World

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years
Sex In Space

Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  2. NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
  3. Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
  1. New Discovery: Building Block Of Life Spiraling The Newborn Stars
  2. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  3. Yemen Cholera Epidemic Reaches 'Devastating' Proportions
  4. Is Your Diet Leading To Depression? Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Could Help Treat Diabetes, A New Study Reveals
Seal Pup Season Continues At Donna Nook Reserve

Gray Seals Now Thriving In New England, Scientists Say
NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
Real Time Analytics