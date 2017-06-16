Updated Hot Tags NASA Universe Black holes Jupiter Sun

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 16, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
 Russian Resupply Ship Launches To The International Space Station
The Russian space rocket known as Soyuz 2.1 was successfully launched into space to send supplies to the International Space Station.
(Photo : NASA/YouTube screenshot)

Russian authorities stated that a Kazakh man died and another man injured when they were caught in a fire on the steppes caused by debris from a Russian space launch on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Russian rocket had been successfully launched into space to send supply to the International Space Station.

In the launching of the rocket, its blaze reached for about 15 kilometers across. This made some parts of the rocket fall to Earth. The launch happened near the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Meanwhile, the deceased man who was then driving a truck was suppressed by flames because of the powerful gust of the wind. The Russia's space agency Roscosmos confirmed the death of the man on Thursday. It blamed it to the difficult meteorological conditions in the fallout region that had extremely high temperatures, according to Phys.org.

The dead man was identified as Yuri Khatyushin and the other injured man as Vyacheslav Tyts, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The space company is now preparing the necessary assistance that will be given to the families of the deceased and the injured victim.

After the launch, there was also "dry grass fire" around 40 kilometers from Zhezkazgan at around 1:25 p.m. GMT on Wednesday. The fire started after the launching of the Russian rocket known as Soyuz 2.1 a rocket. It blasted off from Baikonur at 0920 GMT (10:20 p.m. local time). The fire was put off by around 9 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, according to the committee spokesman Ruslan Imankulov.

Both the dead man and the injured victim were hired to clear up the debris from the launch by NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a major Russian rocket company. Meanwhile, the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan is the major area for launches to the International Space Station. Nearby is Zhezkazgan, in which astronauts currently land from the International Space Station, according to Times Live.

TagsKazakh, Russian space rocket, international space station, Baikonur cosmodrome, Soyuz 2.1a rocket

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Worm Regenerates Into Two-Headed Alien Creature In Space

First-Ever Commercial Space Station To Launch In 2020

SpaceX Delivers Cargo To International Space Station Using The Old Dragon ...

NASA Discovers Space Bacteria, Names It After Former Indian President APJ Abdul ...

Successful Spacewalk! NASA Astronauts Carry Out Urgent Repairs At Space Station

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Be Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?
After 130 Years, Scientists Could Rediscover An Eighth Wonder Of The World

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years
Sex In Space

Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  2. NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
  3. Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
  1. New Discovery: Building Block Of Life Spiraling The Newborn Stars
  2. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  3. Yemen Cholera Epidemic Reaches 'Devastating' Proportions
  4. Is Your Diet Leading To Depression? Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Could Help Treat Diabetes, A New Study Reveals
Seal Pup Season Continues At Donna Nook Reserve

Gray Seals Now Thriving In New England, Scientists Say
NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
Real Time Analytics