A Kazakh Man Caught In A Fire Caused By Debris From A Russian Space Launch

The Russian space rocket known as Soyuz 2.1 was successfully launched into space to send supplies to the International Space Station.

(Photo : NASA/YouTube screenshot)

Russian authorities stated that a Kazakh man died and another man injured when they were caught in a fire on the steppes caused by debris from a Russian space launch on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Russian rocket had been successfully launched into space to send supply to the International Space Station.

In the launching of the rocket, its blaze reached for about 15 kilometers across. This made some parts of the rocket fall to Earth. The launch happened near the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Meanwhile, the deceased man who was then driving a truck was suppressed by flames because of the powerful gust of the wind. The Russia's space agency Roscosmos confirmed the death of the man on Thursday. It blamed it to the difficult meteorological conditions in the fallout region that had extremely high temperatures, according to Phys.org.

The dead man was identified as Yuri Khatyushin and the other injured man as Vyacheslav Tyts, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The space company is now preparing the necessary assistance that will be given to the families of the deceased and the injured victim.

After the launch, there was also "dry grass fire" around 40 kilometers from Zhezkazgan at around 1:25 p.m. GMT on Wednesday. The fire started after the launching of the Russian rocket known as Soyuz 2.1 a rocket. It blasted off from Baikonur at 0920 GMT (10:20 p.m. local time). The fire was put off by around 9 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, according to the committee spokesman Ruslan Imankulov.

Both the dead man and the injured victim were hired to clear up the debris from the launch by NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a major Russian rocket company. Meanwhile, the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan is the major area for launches to the International Space Station. Nearby is Zhezkazgan, in which astronauts currently land from the International Space Station, according to Times Live.