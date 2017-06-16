Updated Hot Tags NASA Universe Black holes Jupiter Sun

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

How Did The Rocks Get So Red At The Vermilion Cliffs In Arizona?

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 16, 2017 04:40 AM EDT
 Vermilion Cliffs: Why Are They So Red?
The rocks at Vermilion Cliffs are so red because of the iron-rich minerals.
(Photo : Flat Earth Awareness/YouTube screenshot)

The red-colored rocks of the Grand Canyon's Vermilion Cliffs in Arizona are so red that it makes them so spectacular and astonishingly magnificent. One could wonder how the rocks get so red. So, why is it so?

Scientists come up with the answer that the red-colored rocks come from the iron that mixes with other elements to form minerals famous for their red, rusty color. This iron is derived from the ancient supernova phenomenon, in which the collapse of massive stars died and ejected a huge amount of new energy. This resulted in generating heavier elements such as iron.

There are five steps in the Grand Staircase of the Colorado Plateau, in northern Arizona and southern Utah and the Vermilion Cliffs are the second steps. About 112,500 acres of the area are allocated as the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness in 1984. In 2000, they protected a bigger area within Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. The cliffs composed of deposited silt and desert tunes and cemented by infiltrated carbonates. They are colored by red iron oxide mixed with other minerals such as bluish manganese.

Jessica Kapp, a senior lecturer and associate department head of the geosciences department at the University of Arizona, told Live Science that after the collapsing star explodes outward in the supernova event, it sent elements into space. She further said that when the Earth was first shaped, it collected these elements from the space including iron.

Also, in early history, there was also an oxidation reaction, in which the metal reacts with the oxygen in the air and becomes rust. She also said that in rocks, there are little grains of minerals such as hematite and magnetite that have iron in them. These minerals became oxidized and rusted and turned the rocks red.

These minerals led to the creation of banded iron formations, which were iron deposits in the world. These banded iron formations could be seen in Lake Superior, Canada, Carajas, Brazil, regions in Northern China, Hamersley Basin in Western Australia and Mesabi Iron Range in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, in Vermilion Cliffs, the red color originates from the iron-rich minerals that merged with the sedimentary rock. Kapp said that the red stones are very common in the western United States. 

TagsVermilion Cliffs, Arizona, Iron, fe, Supernova

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Birth Of A Black Hole Captured By NASA's Telescopes; Star Vanishes Without A ...

The Fascinating Detailed Image Of The Supernova Remnant 'Spaghetti Nebula'

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At ...

ALMA Images Display The Explosive Nature Of Star Birth

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Be Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?
After 130 Years, Scientists Could Rediscover An Eighth Wonder Of The World

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years
Sex In Space

Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  2. NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
  3. Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
  1. New Discovery: Building Block Of Life Spiraling The Newborn Stars
  2. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  3. Yemen Cholera Epidemic Reaches 'Devastating' Proportions
  4. Is Your Diet Leading To Depression? Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Could Help Treat Diabetes, A New Study Reveals
Seal Pup Season Continues At Donna Nook Reserve

Gray Seals Now Thriving In New England, Scientists Say
NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
Real Time Analytics