Updated Hot Tags NASA Sun Mars Universe Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 07:25 AM EDT
 NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
The dust surrounding ravenous and active black holes is cool, according to a recent research.
(Photo : Chandra X-ray Observatory/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have recently found that the dust that surrounds active and hungry black holes is much more compact than previously thought. The research was conducted by a team from the University of Texas San Antonio with the help of data from NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

According to Phys.org, some supermassive black holes are at present consuming significant amounts of materials and emitting huge amounts of energy -- such black holes are known as active galactic nuclei. Earlier studies have indicated that all active galactic nuclei have a similar structure essentially -- a donut-shaped dust structure called torus that surrounds the supermassive black hole.

Now with the help of SOFIA’s Faint Object infraRed CAmera Telescope (FORCAST), the research team studied the infrared emissions around 11 supermassive black holes in active galactic nuclei. These were located at distances of 100 million light-years and more.

The researchers determined the opacity, size and distribution of dust in each torus and found that the tori are 30 percent smaller than predicted. Moreover, the peak infrared emission is at even longer infrared wavelengths than calculated previously. The findings imply that the dust obscuring the central black hole is more compact than scientists had thought before.

The research also suggests that active galactic nuclei emanate most of their energy at wavelengths that cannot be observed from the ground on Earth because the water vapor present in the planet’s atmosphere absorbs the energy.

“Using SOFIA, we were able to obtain the most spatially detailed observations possible at these wavelengths,” lead author of the paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, Lindsay Fuller, said. “This allowed us to make new discoveries on the characterization of active galactic nuclei dust tori.”

SOFIA is a Boeing 747SP jetliner that carries a 100-inch diameter telescope. It flies above 99 percent of the Earth's water vapor.

TagsNASA, SOFIA, FORCAST, Black holes, Supermassive black holes, active galactic nuclei, NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast...

Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Diverse Minerals In Martian Rocks

NASA To Launch Colorful Artificial Clouds Tonight Through Sounding Rocket

LIGO Detects Third Set Of Gravitational Waves From Merging Massive Black Holes

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Be Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?
After 130 Years, Scientists Could Rediscover An Eighth Wonder Of The World

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years
Sex In Space

Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Is Your Diet Leading To Depression? Study Reveals
  3. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  1. Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
  2. 5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
  3. Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast
  4. Keytruda Drug Could Diminish, Destroy Cancer Tumors
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Could Help Treat Diabetes, A New Study Reveals
Seal Pup Season Continues At Donna Nook Reserve

Gray Seals Now Thriving In New England, Scientists Say
NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
Real Time Analytics