Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?

The Cold Spot is the strange large and cold area in the sky as seen in the microwaves.

(Photo : The Cosmos News/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have been looking for evidence on the mysterious cold region of the sky known as the "cold spot." The researchers theorized in this new study that the cold spot might be the evidence of a collision with a parallel universe.

This study has not confirmed the 2015 study that the cold spot is "supervoid" in which the density of galaxies is much lower than it is in the rest of the universe. In addition, the supervoid has a radius of about 1.8 billion light-years and is centered at 3 billion light-years of the Milky Way in the direction of the cold spot. This is considered the biggest void identified and one of the largest known structures.

The CMB Cold Spot is an area of the sky that is found to be strangely massive and cold. It is colder than the average CMB temperature, which is about 2.7 K. Meanwhile, the cold spot is about 70 μK. It also deviates at some points at about 140 μK colder than the average CMB temperature.

The new study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. It was led by Ruari Mackenzie, a graduate student at the University of Durham in England, and other colleagues. This study provides more outlandish explanations that the cold spot is the proof of the collision between the universes in ancient phase rather than the "supervoid" theory.

NBC News reports that the scientists collected data from the Anglo-Australian Telescope in New South Wales. With this, they were able to examine and analyze data on the distances and locations of over 7,000 galaxies. The team has disproved the void hypothesis and turns over the idea of collision with the parallel universe.

The concept of the existence of the parallel universes entered for this uncertainty. It is theorized that "multiverse" composes of an infinite number of parallel universes.

Tom Shanks, one of the researchers from the University of Durham, said that the next most standard explanation for the cold spot is the bubble universe collision hypothesis. There is a possibility that the cold spot is also the proof of a nearby universe. Shanks further said that it gets you into a discussion about the standard model of cosmology and the fact that it is weird as hell.

Meanwhile, some scientists could not draw this as a definitive conclusion. The bubble universe collision hypothesis must come up with more evidence to accumulate, said one of the scientists. Currently, scientists are still looking for more evidence, as this remains to be seen in the future.