Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Sun Earth Universe

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Saturn At Its Best And Closest View During Its Opposition On June 15

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
 Earth Between Saturn And Sun
Saturn will reach its opposition on June 15, 2017.
(Photo : Nemesis Maturity/YouTube screenshot)

Saturn will have its closest view during its opposition on June 15, 2017. This is the period in which the ringed-planet, the Earth and the Sun are all in a straight line. The planet Earth is placed in the middle.

With Saturn's opposition, one could see the planet clearly at the best view as well as its moons. Probably, one of the moons of Saturn that you could view most is the Titan, which is about 50 percent larger than the Earth's Moon. Titan orbits Saturn about every 16 Earth days. Meanwhile, Earth's Moon orbits for 27.3 days, according to NASA.

In addition, the viewers with their telescope could also capture the amazing rings of the planet Saturn. These rings composed of three major rings, namely the A, B and C. The A-ring is the outermost ring that is separated from the B-ring, which is the brightest and the widest. Meanwhile, the innermost C-rings starts along the inner edges of the B-ring and appears translucent than the A and B-rings. The rings are also tilted far forward, according to Sky & Telescope.

One could also see the famous dark gap known as the Cassini's Division. This is a hair-like gap that separates the A-ring from the broad B-ring. You can use a magnification of 100x to 200x to see it clearly.

The A- and B-rings will also appear brilliant white with a hue of yellow. On the other hand, if you focus on them for a few minutes and shift to the planet, it will appear tan or brown. One could also be amazed on the combination of colors of the planet and its rings that appear strikingly.

During the opposition, the Sun will strike the ring particles from the Earth's view. With this, the shadows they cast are hidden behind their small bulks. On the other hand, without the shadows, the rings will turn bright. So, what are you waiting for? Get your telescopes and be amazed to look at one of the most beautiful planets in the universe tonight!

TagsSaturn, Saturn's Opposition, Saturn's Rings, Titan moon, Earth, Sun

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Sun Might Have Had An Evil Twin ‘Nemesis’

Rainfall May Increase More In The Future As The Climate Warms, NASA Says

Jupiter Is The Oldest Planet In The Solar System, A New Study Reveals

Hottest Planet In The Universe Discovered, Hotter Than Most Stars

Spot Big Planets Jupiter, Saturn In The Night Skies This Coming June

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Be Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?
After 130 Years, Scientists Could Rediscover An Eighth Wonder Of The World

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years
Sex In Space

Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Is Your Diet Leading To Depression? Study Reveals
  3. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  1. Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
  2. 5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
  3. Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast
  4. Keytruda Drug Could Diminish, Destroy Cancer Tumors
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Could Help Treat Diabetes, A New Study Reveals
Seal Pup Season Continues At Donna Nook Reserve

Gray Seals Now Thriving In New England, Scientists Say
NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
Real Time Analytics