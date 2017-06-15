Updated Hot Tags NASA Sun Mars Universe Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 04:50 AM EDT
 Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer
Consuming red onions could help combat cancer cells, according to a new study.
(Photo : hot news.YouTube screenshot)

Red onions contain quercetin that could inhibit from acquiring heart problems and diabetes. Currently, it is also discovered that red onions are also rich in anthocyanin that could kill cancer cells.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the Food Research International. The study was led by Abdulmonem Murayyan, a Ph.D. student from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, and other colleagues.

Murayyan said in a press release that they discovered onions are excellent at killing cancer cells. He further said that onions activate pathways that encourage cancer cells to undergo cell death. He added that they stimulate an unfavorable environment for cancer cells. They also unsettle the communication between cancer cells that prevents growth, as noted by CBS Boston.

Red onions are the great source of quercetin, which is a flavonoid that is also an anticancer compound. They also have anthocyanin, which is a pigment that gives color to red onions that heighten the capability of quercetin to kill cancer cells. This pigment is also present in eggplant, grapes berries and purple corn, according to Food52.

Murayyan said that anthocyanin provides color to fruits and vegetables. This makes the red onions that are darkest in color could have the most cancer-fighting power.

In the study, the researchers put the colorectal adenocarcinoma or colon cancer cells in direct contact with the compound quercetin from five various kinds of onions. In the follow-up trials, they also placed the breast cancer cells in the compound. The results showed that the Ontario-grown red onions destroyed the breast and colon cancers compared to other four types of onions.

Red onions have purplish red skin and white flesh tinged with red. They have a mild to sweet flavor and come in different sizes from small to large. Red onions are often eaten raw or grilled. They are also lightly cooked with other foods or they serve as decoration to salads. They also provide added flavors to different types of dishes. 

Tagsred onions, Cancer cells, Colon Cancer, Breast Cancer

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Low-Dose Aspirin Could Reduce The Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer In Women, A ...

Alcohol Consumption Would Likely Heighten The Risk Of Breast Cancer

NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Survives Saturn’s Ring-Dive, Sends Back Spectacular ...

Italian Style Coffee Could Lower The Risk Of Developing Prostate Cancer, A New ...

Aspirin May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer Disease Mortality, A New Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Be Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?
After 130 Years, Scientists Could Rediscover An Eighth Wonder Of The World

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years
Sex In Space

Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Is Your Diet Leading To Depression? Study Reveals
  3. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  1. Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
  2. 5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
  3. Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast
  4. Keytruda Drug Could Diminish, Destroy Cancer Tumors
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Could Help Treat Diabetes, A New Study Reveals
Seal Pup Season Continues At Donna Nook Reserve

Gray Seals Now Thriving In New England, Scientists Say
NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
Real Time Analytics